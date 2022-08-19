Precast Concrete Market worth $198.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precast Concrete Market size is projected to grow from USD 144.6 billion in 2022 to USD 198.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the precast concrete market is attributed to the reduced construction time, improved productivity, reduced construction cost and less environmental impact. The growing need for cost-effective, safe, and green construction material is expected to drive the demand for precast concrete.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=125074015



Browse in-depth TOC on “Precast Concrete Market”

472 – Tables

53 – Figures

323 – Pages

Columns & beams segment to dominate the precast concrete market during forecast period

In terms of value, the columns & beams segment is projected to lead the precast concrete market. This is attributed to its extensive use in both non-residential and residential end-use industry. Growing construction industry coupled with rising need for cost-effective, efficient, and rapid construction process is expected to drive the demand for the precast column and beams. Moreover, the growing demand of residential construction due to urbanization and increasing non-residential construction spending by governmental authorities in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America will drive the market demand during forecast period.

Elemental construction segment to dominate the precast concrete market during the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the elemental construction segment is projected to lead the precast concrete market. Factory made precast elements ensures excellent finish, strength, dimensional tolerances, adequate consistency and quality controls. Building an entire structure using precast elements expedite construction, reduces time on site and defects, reduces labor cost, and lowers propping and scaffolding costs. All these factors attribute to the elemental construction to be most popular construction type among builders and contractors.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=125074015



Non-residential segment to dominate the precast concrete market during the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the non-residential segment is projected to lead the precast concrete market. According to American Institute of Architects (AIA), the recovering in manufacturing sector, growing retail facilities will ensure an optimistic future growth of the market. The industrial sector is expected to pace the building construction upturn in 2022 and 2023, while the institutional sector is forecast to begin its recovery this year and accelerate moving into 2023. This will drive the demand for non-residential market during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is to dominate the precast concrete market during the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the precast concrete market. The major factor attributed to the growth of the market is the large-scale government investments in the infrastructure sector in the region. Moreover, the increasing population and rising incomes are driving the per capita spending on construction. China and India are projected to be lucrative market due to their ongoing and upcoming infrastructural construction projects as well as rising consumer spending on construction projects.

Cemex S.A.B de C.V. (Mexico), Boral Limited (Australia), LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland), Balfour Beatty plc (UK), CRH Plc (UK), Skanska AB (Sweden), Forterra, Inc. (US), DeVinci Precast (US), Atco Concrete Products N.V. (Netherlands), Beaver Gulf Precast Concrete (Dubai), are the key players operating in the precast concrete market. Acquisitions, expansions, contracts, agreements & partnerships, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the precast concrete market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=125074015



Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

3D Concrete Printing Market by Offering (Printing Services, Materials), Technique (Extrusion-based, Powder-based), End-use sector (Building, Infrastructure) and Region (Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East) - Global Forecast to 2023

Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Type (PC, SNF, SMF, MLF), Application (Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High Performance Concrete), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com