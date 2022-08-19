Animal Wound Care Market worth $1.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal Wound Care Market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is driven by rising demand for animal food products, increasing companion animal market, and surging veterinary healthcare expenditure. However, an upsurge in pet care expenditures and the dearth of vet practitioners in developing markets are impeding the market’s growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253831778



Browse in-depth TOC on “Animal Wound Care Market”

245 – Tables

46 – Figures

267 – Pages

In this report, the animal wound care market is segmented on the basis of product, animal type, end users and region.

“Companion animals defined for the largest share in the animal wound care market by animals”

In 2021, companion animals for a larger share of the global market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, the rising number of sports horses, and surging demand for pet insurance across the world.

“Veterinary hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by end user”

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals and clinics and home care settings. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing companion animal population and rising pet care expenditure in emerging regions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=253831778



“Based on Region, North America holds the largest share in the animal wound care market”

On the basis of region, the animal wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 due to major players availability and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global animal wound care market are Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Elanco Animal Health (US), Virbac (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK), Neogen Corporation (US), Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Prima-Vet Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), Jazz Medical, LLC (Ireland), Kericure Inc. (US), etc.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=253831778



Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Wound Care Biologics Market by Product (Biological Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Ulcers [Diabetic Foot, Venous, Pressure Ulcers], Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Burns), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Burn Centers) – Global Forecast to 2027

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market by Type (Consumables, Patient Monitors, Anesthesia, Infusion Pumps), Application (Surgical (Gynecology, Dental), Diagnosis), Animal (Companion, Bovines), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com