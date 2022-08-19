ReverseDAO has announced their Hong Kong-wide university sponsorship program to Usher in the Next Generation into Web 3.0

ReverseDAO will provide funding to a variety of student societies across many of Hong Kong’s top universities and act as the bridge between web 2.0 and web 3.0 for a new generation.

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseDAO has announced their Hong Kong-wide university sponsorship program. In their strategic partnership, ReverseDAO will collaborate with a variety of student-run societies across some of the strongest postsecondary education institutions to educate the new generation on the possibilities of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, as well as how to safely and strategically invest in the booming market.





Alongside their goal to disrupt the loyalty rewards program market and advancing the safe and practical use of crypto, ReverseDAO will also be sponsoring a plethora of student societies within 3 Hong Kong universities, allowing the societies to promote and host more events so that students have a place to engage and pursue their passions.



“As alumni of Hong Kong universities and student societies ourselves, we are excited for the opportunity to educate the practical uses of crypto through ReverseDAO while supporting student leaders in their efforts to enrich the university experience of their classmates.”



- Jason Shek, ReverseDAO - CEO

With education institutions shutting down all in-person activities for almost two years, students will be looking to get more involved and join more clubs to make up for lost time. At the same time, many businesses have experienced decreased revenues or have even dissolved, making it harder for student-run societies to secure funding for society operations. With the funding from ReverseDAO, supported societies will be given more breathing room and opportunities to create bigger and better events for their members.



About ReverseDAO



ReverseDAO aims to disrupt the trillion dollar loyalty rewards program industry by targeting the pains of participating in loyalty rewards programs. Through the ReverseDAO app, native token RevD, and the in-app crypto and loyalty point exchange, users can manage all their loyalty programs and fully utilize their earnings through the option to buy, sell, and trade crypto and different loyalty program points.



