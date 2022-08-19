Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Upcoming Trends and Business Opportunities till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Expanding demand for high-speed network connectivity, rising use of smartphones and other network-connected devices, as well as an increase in Internet users, are all factors contributing to the market's revenue growth. Due to the increased emphasis that businesses are placing on wavelength transmission of network connections, these factors are further driving the usage of optical communication and networking equipment.

Increasing investments by leading companies in technology advances like cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI-based systems are anticipated to further accelerate market expansion during the forecast period. The use of optical communication and networking equipment is also being fueled by rising demand for wearable technology, virtual services, and a growing requirement for network connectivity across commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors.

Key Highlights from the Report

As part of S3, Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. introduced the SmartCASH FUJITSU cash automated system in January 2021. The world's most portable standard capacity banknote and coin recycler is the SmartCASH full recycling payment module. It is intended to be swiftly installed for entire free-standing self-checkout configurations or for in-counter Point-Of-Sale (PoS) cash automation.

In 2020, the optical communication and networking equipment market's optical transceivers segment had the biggest revenue share. Growth of this market would be boosted by the continued development of high-speed networking technology that stores data on servers to reduce traffic. Electrical data signals from data switches are converted into optical signals via optical transceivers.

The WDM segment is anticipated to expand quickly over the forecast period. Demand for fibre optic transmission techniques, which allow several wavelengths to transport data on the same medium, is rising in tandem with the demand for high-speed networks. It is causing optical communication and networking equipment to increasingly switch to wavelength division multiplexing.

During the forecast period, the data centre segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to revenue. The market for optical communication and networking equipment is being driven by rising use of cloud-based systems, increased high-speed network connectivity, and high data traffic brought on by rising smartphone and other network-connected device usage.

Emergen Research has segmented global optical communication and networking equipment market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Optical Fibers

Optical Transceivers

Optical Amplifiers

Optical Circulators

Optical Sensors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

SONET

Fiber Channel

WDM

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Telecom

Data Center

Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Commercial

Energy & Utilities

Others

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key players in the market include Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Network, Broadcom Corporation, Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Adtran Inc.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

