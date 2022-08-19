Silicone Market 2021-2028 based on Key Players (Wacker Chemie AG,Elkem ASA, etc) Types & Applications | Emergen Research
Rapid developments in antimicrobial silicone elastomers and increasing usage of silicone in various industries
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicone market size reached USD 15.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased research & development of antimicrobial silicone elastomers and rising silicone application across a variety of sectors are some of the major factors fueling the consistent revenue growth of the global silicone market.
During the projected period, silicone's rising application in textiles, paper, leather wrapping, labels, and airbags is also anticipated to propel market expansion. In these applications, silicone has been employed as a solvent, adhesive, foaming agent, and an anti-foaming agent. In textile mills, silicones are employed in a variety of processes, including the creation of yarn and the finished product. Silicones are used to soften, regulate foam, and lubricate yarn or cloth. Silicones are also used as hydrophobic coatings on the finished product.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/818
The rising use of conducting silicone rubber in the anti-slip process for textile manufacturing is anticipated to have a notably beneficial impact on market revenue growth over the course of the forecast period due to its excellent electrical and chemical resistance features. increased participation of the government in regulation along the entire value chain. This covers the supply of various silicone product grades, the manufacturing procedures, and the raw materials.
The reports cover key developments in the Silicone market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Silicone market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Silicone in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Some major companies in the global market report include Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Silchem Inc., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/818
Key Highlights from the Report
Revenue growth for the fluids segment is anticipated to occur at a very quick CAGR during the forecast period. Due to rising buying power, rising demand for personal care goods, and rising use of silicones as an element in coatings and adhesives, demand for cosmetic items is anticipated to expand.
Over the projection period, the construction segment is anticipated to experience a considerably strong rate of revenue growth. Silicones are frequently used in the construction sector due to their qualities, including moisture resistance, high strength, and usage. Silicones are employed in a variety of building materials that are used in both residential and commercial structures, including glassware, concrete, marble, aluminium, metal, and polymers.
Due to the substantial presence of prominent market players, including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. among others in nations in the region, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the greatest revenue share throughout the forecast period.
Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Outlook of Silicone Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicone-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global silicone on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Gels
Elastomers
Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)
High-Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)
Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)
Fluids
Straight Silicone Fluids
Modified Silicone Fluids
Resins
Others
Emulsions
Adhesives
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Elastomeric Components
Conditioning Agents
Binders
Surfactants
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Automotive & Transportation
Electronics
Healthcare
Construction
Energy
Consumer Goods & Personal Care
Industrial Processes
Others
Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/818
What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
How is the Silicone market evolving?
What is driving and restraining the Silicone market?
How will each Silicone submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?
How will the market shares for each Silicone submarket develop from 2021 to 2028?
What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2028?
Will leading Silicone markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?
Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
What are the Silicone projects for these leading companies?
How will the industry evolve during the period between 2018 and 2028? What are the implications of Silicone projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/818
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
collagen peptides market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/collagen-peptides-market
eubiotics market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/eubiotics-market
deep learning system market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-learning-system-market
ed-tech and smart classroom market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market
slide stainers market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/slide-stainers-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-silicone-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn