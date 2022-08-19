Automated Guided Vehicles Market Size to Reach US$ 7.67 Billion by 2027, At a 14.70% CAGR | IMARC Group

Automated Guided Vehicles Market

The global automated guided vehicles market size reached US$ 3.18 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 7.67 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.70%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Automated Guided Vehicles Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global automated guided vehicles market reached a value of US$ 3.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.70% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are self-driving robotic systems that are utilised in distribution centres, factories, and warehouses for load carrying and material handling. They move about the facility on a predetermined path with perfectly controlled acceleration and deceleration thanks to sensors and algorithms. In order to ensure the safe transportation of goods, prevent product damage, increase productivity and efficiency, lower labour costs, and assist automated operations, they are also equipped with automatic obstacle detection bumpers. As a result, AGVs are frequently used in industrial applications such as trash processing, packaging, distribution, and transportation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automated-guided-vehicles-market/requestsample

Automated Guided Vehicles Market Trends and Drivers:

The global automated guided vehicles market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of warehouse automation solutions and the surging need for high efficiency in material handling processes. In addition, there has been widespread usage of mobile robots for enhanced workplace safety and laser-guided AGVs for achieving greater precision, flexibility, and productivity.

Besides this, the increasing investments in industrial automation projects and the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, various product innovations, such as the integration of camera-based vision and LiDAR sensors in AGVs to enable accurate navigation within production facilities and warehouses, have accelerated the adoption of AGVs.

Other factors, including the expanding e-commerce sector, rapid industrialization, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and technological advancements in robotics and automation, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Key Players :

Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation), Daifuku Co. Ltd., Ek Robotics Gmbh, IKV Robot Nanchang Co. Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Murata Machinery Ltd., Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd., Scott Systems International Inc. and Simplex Robotics Pvt. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, mode of operation, navigation technology, application and industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Tow Vehicles

• Unit Load Carriers

• Pallet Trucks

• Assembly Line Vehicles

• Forklift Trucks

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Breakup by Navigation Technology:

• Laser Guidance

• Magnetic Guidance

• Inductive Guidance

• Optical Tape Guidance

• Vision Guidance

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Transportation

• Distribution

• Storage

• Assembly

• Packaging

• Waste Handling

Breakup by Industry:

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Food and Beverages

• Aerospace

• Healthcare

• Logistics

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3EzSSmY

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports :

India Electric Vehicle Market Share 2022-2027

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Report 2022-2027

High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size 2022-2027 : https://bit.ly/3k3XpEz

Rubber Gloves Market Share 2022-2027 : https://bit.ly/3zw5jj2

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800