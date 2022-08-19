Global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Growth Trajectory

Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Report 2022”, the media buying agencies and representative firms market is expected to grow from $70.82 billion in 2021 to $78.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the media buying agencies and representative firms market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The media buying agencies and representative firms market is expected to reach $112.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%. An increasing number of political events, sports events, festivals, and high budget movies is anticipated to contribute to the demand for media buying agencies and representative firms’ market.

Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Industry Trends

Media buyers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for media optimization is gaining significant popularity in the media buying agencies and representative firms market. AI is changing the way advertising operations are run. According to Salesforce's sixth State of Marketing study, 84% of marketers are utilising AI for marketing in 2019. These same marketers are also discovering more opportunities to leverage AI in their business, with an average of seven use cases identified in 2019. In August 2021, BLKBOX.ai, a Facebook advertising management platform, has launched an Intelligent Media Buying Platform, allowing businesses to scale profitably. Their SaaS-based intelligent and automated media buying platform generates profitable campaigns and scales ad spend threefold while cutting the time required to manage end-to-end media buying from six hours to six minutes. The platform enables big organisations, major corporations, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to expedite their digital campaigns by requiring only three inputs: creative assets, budget, and KPIs.

Overview Of The Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market

The media buying agencies and representative firms market consists of the sales of advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that purchase advertising time or space from media outlets and resell it to advertising agencies or individual companies directly, and independent representatives that sell media time or space for media owners. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Services: Media Buying Service, Media Planning Service, Media Representative Firms, Other Services

• By Mode: Offline, Online

• By Application: BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment

• By Geography: The global media buying agencies and representative firms market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Publicis Groupe, Omnicom Group Inc., Interpublic Group of companies, Dentsu, Katz Media Group and Edelman.

Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of media buying agencies and representative firms market.

