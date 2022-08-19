Global Upholstered Furniture Market and Consumption Forecasts, 2022-2023, with Analysis of the Competitive System

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Upholstered Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report offers a comprehensive picture of the upholstered furniture sector on a global level, providing basic data (production, consumption, imports, and exports for the time series 2012-2021), 2022-2023 upholstered furniture consumption forecasts, detailed profiles of the world-leading manufacturers and a special focus on the Top 20 world upholstered furniture countries, also including the analysis of the competitive system.



Upholstered Furniture: World Market Outlook

This study highlights the largest upholstered furniture markets, the growth and openness to imports and the role of the major exporting countries in the world marketplace. The analysis of the global production of upholstered furniture outlines the major producing countries and provides a breakdown by covering material (leather, fabric, other).

Prospects of the world trade of upholstered furniture and market scenario up to 2023 are based on analysis of industry dynamics and macro-economic indicators.

World consumption and production of upholstered furniture are broken down by geographical area: EU (27), UK, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland; Central and Eastern Europe outside the EU; Asia and Pacific; the Middle East and Africa; North America; South America.

The breakdown of the upholstered furniture production by covering material (leather, fabric, and other covering) is provided by geographical area (EU (27), UK, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland, North America, Asia, and Pacific, Russia) and a selection of major producing countries.



Key Markets and the Most Important Countries in the Global Upholstered Furniture Sector

The report focuses on the Top 20 world upholstered furniture markets (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam), providing:

Production, consumption and international trade of upholstered furniture for the time series 2012-2021

Production of upholstered furniture in value and volume (data in quantity not available for Australia and South Korea)

For selected countries: breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric and other)

Leading upholstered furniture manufacturers: Top manufacturers in each country ranked by upholstered furniture turnover and short profiles of major companies (for a total of around 750 considered firms) with Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Telephone, Web, Email address, Activity, Product Portfolio, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Exports share on total turnover, Manufacturing plants, Upholstered furniture production on total revenues

Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin

Real growth of upholstered furniture consumption. Forecasts 2022-2023

Moreover, for the 70 most important countries for upholstery production, consumption, and trade, including the Top 20, the study provides summary tables: historical series on production, consumption, and trade of upholstered furniture, the openness of the sector to foreign trade, consumption growth (forecasts), the origin of imports, the destination of exports and country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context.



Leading Manufacturers in the World Upholstered Furniture Industry

A special section provides detailed company profiles for the 30 leading upholstered furniture manufacturers worldwide: headquarter, activity and product portfolio, turnover (last available year), controlled companies and subsidiaries, financial performance (growth of total revenues and employees), production facilities, distribution, and retailing strategies.

Key Topics Covered

INTRODUCTION. SCOPES AND STRUCTURE OF THE RESEARCH REPORT



PART I. THE WORLD UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY

1. The world market for upholstered furniture

World consumption of upholstered furniture and largest markets

Opening of the world upholstered furniture market

2. World production of upholstered furniture

World production of upholstered furniture and major producing countries

Breakdown of upholstered furniture production by covering material (leather, fabric and other)

Upholstered furniture exports. Major exporting countries

3. The Outlook: prospects of the global upholstered furniture trade and consumption

Upholstered furniture trade matrix. Destination of exports and Origin of Imports

World upholstered furniture trade 2012-2021

Upholstered furniture consumption in large markets 2022-2023

PART II. UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDICATORS

4. World Tables

Overview of the world upholstered furniture sector

The 70 Countries, alphabetical order and rankings

Opening Of Upholstered Furniture Markets. Growth of exports and imports

Forecasts. Upholstered furniture consumption 2022-2023

PART III. TOP COUNTRIES IN THE UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY

A detailed analysis of the top 20 upholstered furniture consuming countries in the world (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam) including:

Production, consumption and international trade of upholstered furniture for the time series 2012-2021

Production of upholstered furniture in value and quantity;

Breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric and other);

Leading upholstered furniture manufacturers: Top manufacturers in the country ranked by upholstered furniture turnover and short profiles of major companies;

Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin;

Real growth of upholstered furniture consumption. Forecasts 2022-2023.

PART IV. SELECTED PROFILES OF MAJOR FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS

Detailed profiles of the Top Manufacturers of upholstered furniture in the world

PART V. COUNTRY TABLES

Summary tables for 70 countries (Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam) including:

The upholstered furniture sector: consumption, production, imports and exports 2012-2021

Opening of the upholstered furniture sector to foreign trade 2012-2021

Exchange rates

Main upholstered furniture trading partners. Origin of upholstered furniture imports and Destination of upholstered furniture exports

Real growth of upholstered furniture consumption. Forecasts 2022-2023.

APPENDIX

Notes, presentation conventions, classification of countries

