Global In Vitro Diagnostic eCommerce Business Report 2022: B2B/B2B2C Competitive Environment, Supply-Demand Pain Points, Strategies, and Use Cases

This study assesses the eCommerce business potential across sectors, creating resilient healthcare and diagnostic market opportunities for R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain functions. It explores other scalable, cost-efficient business opportunities with new B2B products, customized outsourcing services, and technology-enabled tools for efficiency and ease of operations.
The IVD market is buoyant due to the soaring demand for products, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and POCT in chronic diseases. The rise in consumerization, telehealth, and ePharmacy also push it toward further digitalization with advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things technologies.
The study also examines the competitive environment, strategies, market models, and use cases for success in the IVD eCommerce platform industry.
Market Insights
Diagnostics are central to healthcare, but not accessible to all. A 2020 Lancet study states that 47% of the global population has little to no access to accurate diagnostics, emphasizing the need for equitable distribution across geographies and containing procurement costs.
The COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for personal protective equipment, consumables for molecular diagnostics, vaccines, and POCT testing for SARS-Cov2. However, serious glitches in supply and logistics due to poor procurement strategies led to manufacturing delays and a surge in diagnostics and healthcare costs. Vendors of R&D prototyping, small-batch manufacturing services, and niche testing labs recorded the largest revenue drop across the value chain.
The coronavirus also accelerated healthcare digitalization, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD). Engineering and technological innovations present opportunities to create new eCommerce platform solutions in the diagnostics segment, emphasizing global connectivity, transparency, access, scalability, and cost efficiencies. These features reduce the gaps in the IVD industry, improve access, and democratize diagnostics to empower providers, payers, and patients.
Lessons learned from the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 serve as the building blocks to strengthen healthcare systems, primarily timely health service delivery, attention to the healthcare workforce, need for robust health information systems, access to diagnostics (analogous to essential medicines), efficient supply chain for procurement and supplies, and seamless communication and interconnectedness, financing, leadership, and governance.
eCommerce marketplaces for healthcare and IVD provide an opportunity to buy, sell, lease, market, and procure diagnostic products and service information on any internet device, such as the computer (web-based) or mobile (mCommerce). Pharmaceuticals, biotech companies, contract research organizations, hospitals, clinics, universities, laboratories, government, and customers can use these technology platforms to access the global ecosystem. While technology infrastructure within eCommerce is evolving, essential technologies enabling healthcare transactions include EDI, bar codes, cloud, product data exchange, and electronic forms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the In Vitro Diagnostic eCommerce Platform Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Objective and Methodology
- In Vitro Diagnostic Ecommerce Industry Landscape
- Market Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Macro to Micro In Vitro Diagnostic eCommerce Business Model
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Technology Adoption Among Patients, Providers, and Physicians
- Cross-sector Collaborations Encourage Industry Players to Explore Potential Partnership Opportunities
- Cross-sectoral Interconnectedness Acts as a Force Multiplier for B2B and B2C Markets
4. Supply Chain Participants and Use
- Preferred Channels and Strategic Priorities
- Preferred Channel by Diagnostic Device Type
- Preferred Channel by Solutions and Service Types
- Market Attractiveness and Partnership Opportunity
5. IVD B2B, B2B2C eCommerce - Competitive Environment, Supply-Demand Pain Points, Strategies, and Use Cases
- Competitive Environment - IVD and eCommerce Marketplace
- B2B eCommerce Supply and Demand Channel Pain Points
- Strategies of IVD eCommerce Industry Participants
- B2B Supply Chain Marketplace Benefits for Distribution Value Chain Stakeholders
- Use Case - Abbott Diagnostics
- Use Case - Siemens Healthineers
- Use Case - Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation
- Use Case - LabX
- Use Case - KWIPPED
6. R&D Supply and Use Cases
- R&D Supply Chain - Online Platform Promises Market Opportunities
- Use Case - ZAGENO, Inc.
- Use Case - Science(dot)com
- Use Case - Wazoku
7. B2C Digital/ePharmacy Use Case - Wazoku - Competitive Environment, Pain Points, Strategies, and Use Cases
- Competitive Environment - B2C Digital/ePharmacy
- Pain Points of B2C Digital/ePharmacy Providers and Suppliers
- Strategies of B2C Digital/ePharmacy Industry Participants
- B2C Digital/ePharmacy Offers Customer-centric Value-added Services and Products
- Use Case - Amazon Pharmacy
- Use Case - CVS Pharmacy
- Case Study - Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Conclusion
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Technology-enabled eCommerce Supply Chain for Scalability Enhanced Customer Experience
- Growth Opportunity 2 - R&D eCommerce Marketplace Opens Opportunities and Optimizes Cost and Time for Researchers and Scientists
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Telepharmacy Services for Comprehensive Disease Management
9. Appendix
