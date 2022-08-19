Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,075 in the last 365 days.

Drivers in the Montgomery, Alabama Area Can Get a 10% Discount on Oil Change Services

Customers can get a 10% discount on oil change services at Jack Ingram Nissan in Montgomery, Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (PRWEB) August 19, 2022

The primary goal of the engine oil is to provide proper lubrication to reduce the amount of heat produced by the engine. However, over time, this oil becomes dirty and stops serving its purpose, resulting in severe damage to the engine. Therefore, an oil change service is extremely crucial for the longevity of a vehicle as well as its engine.

Nissan owners looking for an oil change service can visit Jack Ingram Nissan, an automotive dealership in Montgomery, Alabama, to get a 10% discount. Interested parties can download or print the coupon from the dealership's website and show it at the time of service. To take advantage of this offer, drivers can schedule a service appointment or directly visit the dealership for an Express Service.

As a part of the Express Service, the dealership provides fast and convenient service without any appointments. Whether it is an oil change or tire servicing, Nissan factory-trained technicians at the dealership will take the best care of every Nissan model. Individuals who want to learn more about Jack Ingram Nissan's state-of-the-art service department can contact them by dialing 833-343-0674. Moreover, customers can visit the dealership's team of experts at 227 Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery, Alabama, for further information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/drivers_in_the_montgomery_alabama_area_can_get_a_10_discount_on_oil_change_services/prweb18854017.htm

You just read:

Drivers in the Montgomery, Alabama Area Can Get a 10% Discount on Oil Change Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.