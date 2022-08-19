Best Lawyers in America Recognized Four Lawyers with Yosha Cook & Tisch, Brandon Yosha Among Youngest Ever Recognized

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Lawyers is pleased to announce that the law firm of Yosha Cook & Tisch - Personal Injury Lawyers has four lawyers who have been selected by their peers to be included in the 2023 recognitions by Best Lawyers®. Three lawyers were included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and one lawyer was included in the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

"Best Lawyers was founded more than 40 years ago to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals," says Best Lawyers CEO Phil Greer. "We are proud to continue to present the most respected, unbiased legal awards worldwide."

Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. For the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, more than 12.2 million votes were analyzed to identify the top legal talent, as identified by their peers. This latest edition represents the top 7% of legal talent within private practice in America.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America lists are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. Our "Ones to Watch" recipients typically have been in practice for 5-9 years. Recognition in a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list is based entirely on peer review and employs the same methodology that has made Best Lawyers the gold standard for legal rankings worldwide.

Best Lawyers would like to congratulate Brandon Yosha for recognition in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. While obtaining large verdicts for deserving clients is deeply gratifying, Brandon is not a lawyer motivated by records, recognition, or fame. Instead, the younger Yosha is a passionate trial lawyer obsessed with delivering full justice for his clients. Brandon is proud to continue his father Louis Buddy Yosha's legacy, strictly advocating for the people, not the powerful. Brandon explained in a recent interview that the best education he ever received was being raised by his father, Buddy Yosha, who Brandon considers the best trial lawyer in Indiana's legal history. Brandon is also fortunate to have a close mentorship with Nicholas Rowley, who most consider the best trial lawyer of his generation.

Because of these two legendary trial lawyers and the example they set, Brandon pledged very early into his legal career to get in the courtroom as often as possible to tell his clients' stories before a jury. COVID-19 and the global pandemic hindered his ability to fulfill his pledge; however, Brandon has several trials scheduled in the coming months ahead and is "chomping at the bit." Brandon understands the power of a jury trial, the ripple effect jury verdicts can have on the insurance industry, and how verdicts can deter mistreatment for future negligence victims.

Among the youngest attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers, being only 29, Brandon reflected on this recognition saying, "I am honored and privileged to be recognized among such esteemed attorneys across the country."

"I could not be prouder of my son, Brandon. I am very eager to watch him in the courtroom again soon," remarked Buddy Yosha.

Best Lawyers would also like to congratulate Richard A. Cook, Bryan Tisch and Louis Buddy Yosha for being named to 2023 The Best Lawyers in America list for their work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Finally, we must recognize the pioneer and founder of Yosha -- Attorney Louis "Buddy" Yosha. An influential figure at the heart of Indianapolis' history, Buddy has been fighting for what is fair and supporting the next generation of lawyers for the past 60 years. For 40 consecutive years, Buddy has been selected by his peers for inclusion into The Best Lawyers of America®. Buddy has had the privilege and pleasure of fighting for everyday Hoosiers against insurance companies who place profits over people - and he has delivered more successful plaintiffs' verdicts than any attorney in Indiana history. Yosha takes cases on a contingency fee, allowing seriously injured clients access to the best possible legal representation without incurring retainer fees before the case settles. Buddy is one of 17 Indiana lawyers recognized by the International Society of Barristers, and he served as President of The Indiana Trial Lawyers Association in 1990.

