Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026 - Dialysates & Replacement Fluids Dominate the Market, Disposables to Grow Fastest

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the analysis period.

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is the most widely used therapy in critically ill patients as these hypotensive patients require slow removal of waste and water without causing hypotension. As renal replacement therapy for pediatric patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) becomes more commonplace, CRRT gains traction as a suitable treatment modality for patients of any size and who are hemodynamically unstable. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the underlying factor for acute kidney injury cases, which is expected to drive the demand for CRRT.

The United States represents the largest regional market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), and is projected to reach US$422.4 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market is expected to increase rapidly in future, driven by rising incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI). AKI constitutes for about 60% mortality rate. CRRT is the most widely used treatment for AKI. The technique is the most preferred modality for treating and managing hemodynamically unstable patients with AKI.

Benefits of CRRT include hemodynamic tolerance due to solute removal and slower ultrafiltration. Rise in ageing population, increase in ICU-related admissions, and higher acceptance of CRRT procedures due to clinical advantages over the intermittent blood purification methods are the other key factors driving market growth.

As Renal replacement therapy (RRT) is required in patients with severe acute kidney injury (AKI), the rise in incidence of Acute Kidney Injury remains a major factor driving growth in the CRRT market. Renal disorders and kidney related ailments are also common among aged people, and spike in population of aged people inflates the potential patient population for CRRT treatments.

Europe and the United States dominate the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market, driven by the fast growing aging population and increasing acute kidney injury cases. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributable to increasing aging population, rising cases of acute kidney injury/diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and governments` push for investments in the healthcare sector.

The market for Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) is forecast to grow at the fastest rate among all modalities over the analysis period. CVVHDF treatment modality leads to comprehensive removal and replacement of fluids and blood in the blood.

The modality combines the principles of convection and diffusion, hemodialysis and hemofiltration, by using an efficient hemodiafilter. Given the modality`s ability to eliminate solute as well as fluid, the CVVHDF segment is poised to grow at a strong pace in the coming years. CVVHDF is a modality that is generally preferred among hospitals equipped with well-established intensive care units.

What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady Growth

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids Dominate the Market, Disposables to Register the Fastest Growth

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) Leads the Market, CVVHDF to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Europe and US Hold the Largest Share, China to Witness Fastest Growth

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Future Endeavors in CRRT

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 18 Featured)

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Bellco Societa Unipersonale a r.l

Chongqing Shanwaishan Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA

Infomed SA

Medica SpA

Medical Components, Inc.

Medites Pharma Spol. S.R.O.

Medtronic PLC

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Tianyi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury to Drive Market Growth

Rise in Aging Population, Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT

Rising Incidence of Diabetes: A Key Risk Factor for Acute Kidney Failure

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive Market Growth

Prevalence of Heart Failure in Select Countries

Advancements in CRRT Machines: Designed for Reliable and Safe Treatment

Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth

Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients

Miniaturization and Wearable Technology Forays into Acute Renal Replacement Domain

Reimbursement Scenario

Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf43ya

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900