MGTO resumes promotions in the Mainland Widening source of visitors

MACAU, August 19 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) resumes its offline promotions due to the favorable measures on border crossing between Macao and the Mainland. In late August, the touring caravans named "Experience Macao, Unlimited" roadshow will officially launch, while in early September, the mega roadshow "Shandong•Qingdao Macao Week" will kick off and seize attention. In the meantime, MGTO makes good use of multi-channel promotions and plans to launch a lucky tourist promotional event, providing lucky tourists with a courtesy itinerary and producing a short video of their travel experience to promote Macao through the experience of real tourists.

Touring caravans in nine cities of the Greater Bay Area to attract visitors

MGTO, in conjunction with Macao tourism enterprises, Mainland e-commerce platforms, online travel agencies (OTA), and more, arranges nine weekends from August to December to visit nine cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to hold the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” roadshow. The cities include Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Foshan and Dongguan. The first stop will commence at Aoyuan Plaza in Zhuhai City on August 27. The roadshow, with caravans as the selling point, combines offline activities and online promotions, enhancing the confidence of the neighboring source markets towards travelling to Macao and attracting more tourists from the Greater Bay Area.

“Macao Week” re-exhibits brand charm

In addition, several governmental entities from Macao as well as different enterprises and commerce associations will once again join hands, between September 8 to 12, to hold the first "Macao Week" this year – namely the "Shandong-Qingdao Macao Week". The event showcases Macao's featured elements, such as tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more dimensions to local industries and residents. The Macao industry also offers tourism discounts to attract more mainland tourists to visit and splurge in Macao, promoting the recovery of the tourism economy.

First lucky tourists offered with new travel experience

Under the condition that the pandemic situation is stable in Macao, MGTO launched the latest series of short videos and promotional posts on various official online platforms, including WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu. In addition, MGTO strengthens cooperation with e-commerce and online travel agencies, combined with the exciting monthly activities of “Experience Macao, Unlimited”, increases and promotes hotel and air ticket offers, and creates marketing campaigns for target market segments.

In order to further strengthen the promotion of Macao’s travel experience, MGTO is planning to produce a short video of the travel experience of lucky tourists. Recently, MGTO looked for lucky tourists in different tourist attractions. A young couple from Jiangmen, Guangdong became the first lucky tourists offered with a new travel courtesy itinerary. The itinerary recorded the experience and feelings of real tourists and gifted a short video of the travel journey for the lucky tourists. MGTO will organize related activities through social platforms so that more tourists can participate in this kind of free guided tours.

MGTO is staying tuned to the pandemic situation and actively follows pertinent guidelines issued by Health Bureau. Timely adjustments will be made to event arrangements and promotional campaigns in accord. The Office continues to promote the favorable measure on border crossing between Zhuhai and Macao via different channels, to widen the source of visitors and steer Macao’s tourism industry towards recovery.