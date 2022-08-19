The United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities concluded the consideration of the report of the Macao SAR on the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

MACAU, August 19 - From 17 to 19 August, the representatives of the Macao SAR Government, as members of the delegation of the Chinese Government, were subject to the consideration of the combined 2nd and 3rd reports on China’s implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (including the contents of the Macao SAR and Hong Kong SAR) by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities through online means.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Ms. Zhang Haidi, Chairperson of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, with Mr. Liu Dexue, Director of the Legal Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR, and Mr. Ho Kai-ming, Under Secretary for the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR, as the deputy heads. Members of the delegation of the Macao SAR Government participating in this consideration meeting also included Mr. Hon Wai, Director of the Social Welfare Bureau, Mr. Choi Sio Un, Head of the Department of Social Solidarity, Ms. Ng In Cheong, Head of the International and Inter-Regional Law Department, and Mr. Ho Kuok Seng, Senior Officer, both of the Legal Affairs Bureau.

In the opening statement of the consideration meeting, Director Liu Dexue briefed the Committee on the development of the rights of persons with disabilities in the Macao SAR since the first consideration in 2012. Subsequently, in the interactive dialogue session, the representatives of the Macao SAR exchanged views with the Committee on relevant issues relating to the Convention, responded the questions raised by the Committee and expounded the position of the Macao SAR Government. All parties at the meeting agreed that the consideration was sincere and constructive and would continue to make joint efforts to protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

The Macao SAR Government believes that the consideration helps the Committee better understand the development of the rights of persons with disabilities, relevant legal systems and specific measures in the Macao SAR. The Macao SAR Government will continue to implement various measures to protect the rights of persons with disabilities, strive to implement the provisions of the Convention and create a harmonious society that is equal, inclusive and barrier-free.