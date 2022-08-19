IPIM Visits the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

MACAU, August 19 - The Executive Director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U and his delegation paid a visit to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) and met with Secretary-General Ji Xianzheng and other members.

The two sides discussed the importance of leveraging Macao’s advantages in MICE to integrate the city into the overall development of the country. The meeting covered IPIM’s continuous efforts to maintain communication and co-operation with business associations and enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSC), and attracting quality enterprises to in Macao.

Enhancing platform’s services to attract enterprises from Portuguese-speaking Countries

IPIM representatives said that during the recent pandemic outbreak, they maintained communication with business associations and enterprises from PSCs through online channels and continued to invite quality enterprises to operate in Macao, by inviting enterprises from PSCs to set up joint venture companies in Macao, and to grasp the chances arising from the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

MICE events featuring PSCs’ elements

The 2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2022PLPEX), which will be held concurrently with the 27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (27th MIF), will collaborate with the G100 China Professional Wine Awards and rolled out the “G100 x 2022PLPEX Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards”. Candidates will be the PSCs’ wines distributed by Macao agents and exhibited at the 2022PLPEX, with an aim to improve the publicity and brand influence of PSCs’ wines, and to introduce the Mainland market to PSCs’ products.

Attendees of the meeting also included Deputy Secretaries-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao Ding Tian and Casimiro de Jesus Pinto, Coordinator of the Executive Office Li Xiaohui, Coordinator of the Support Office Teresa Mok, IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei, Senior Manager of Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department Elaine Wong, and Acting Senior Manager of Lusophone Markets Economic and Trade Promotion Department Tang Weng Hei.