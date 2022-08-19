Global Geophysical Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2022”, the geophysical services market size is expected to grow from $12.80 billion in 2021 to $13.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the geophysical services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The geophysical services market is expected to reach $15.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1%. Growing exploration activities is contributing to the growth of the geophysical services market.

Key Trends In The Geophysical Services Market

Geophysical service providers are using drones for conducting aerial geophysical surveys. Estimating the variety of key physical or geochemical boundaries of the earth by means of air is conducted through aerial/airborne geophysical surveying. Drones used for surveying are equipped with a magnetometer and other sensors such as electromagnetic, gamma-ray, spectrometry, magnetic, and gravity to get clear and productive results of the survey. In June 2020, Terremys, a startup company, launched a lightweight UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) magnetic survey technology which will allow multi-scale aeromagnetic surveys using a measuring system weighing less than 500 grams. AeroVision Airborne Geophysics (Drone-MAG) is an innovative product of Abitibi Geophysics which provides low altitude aeromagnetic surveys, creating high-resolution data at regular intervals at a fraction of the cost of the ground mag.

Overview Of The Geophysical Services Market

The geophysical services market consists of the sales of geophysical services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that locate and measure the extent of subsurface resources, such as oil, gas, and minerals, and also conduct surveys for engineering purposes. The surveying techniques include magnetic surveys, gravity surveys, seismic surveys, or electrical and electromagnetic surveys. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Survey Type: Land, Marine, Aerial

• By Technology: Seismic, Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetic, Lidar, Ground Penetrating, Others

• By Application: Road, Rail, Port, Airport, Pipeline, Others

• By End User: Agriculture, Environment, Minerals And Mining, Oil And Gas, Water Exploration, Others

• By Geography: The global geophysical services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Schlumberger, TGS Geophysical Company (UK) Ltd, CGG Geoscience company, Ion Geophysical, Polarcus Ltd, Geokinetics, Halliburton Company, Dawson Geophysical Services, EON Geosciences Inc., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Phoenix Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, Geotech Survey, P.G.S., BGP Inc., Fugro, SA Exploration, Seabird Exploration, EMGS, Geospace Technologies, COSL-China Oilfield Services Limited, New Resolution Geophysics (NRG), Paradigm, Ramboll Group AS, Sercel SA, IRIS Instruments, DMT Gmbh and Co.KG., Petroleum Geo Services, Geoex Ltd and IG Seismic Services.

Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of geophysical services market.

