SOCIA\TEL Koh Samui Releases opening date & Entertainment Lineup

BIP The Pink Polar Bear Powder Room Bar\ception

-Opening 19th August 2022

SURAT THANI, SURAT THANI, THAILAND, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 19th, Collective Hospitality, Asia’s premier experienced-based hospitality collection, is launching its new location, SOCIA\TEL Koh Samui, The First Party Hotel in Thailand. We want guests to experience a whole new world in socialising and travelling. SOCIA\TEL is committed to creating unforgettable memories and unique experiences like no other.

The grand opening of SOCIA\TEL Koh Samui opens doors to dozens of socialising concepts, including ‘Opening Party, Wet & Wild, and Be social party harder, which starts from the moment of check-in at the barception. Moreover, SOCIA\TEL brings its guests the most iconic, adventurous tours and fun activities without being limited.

Booze Cruise is the most incredible way to spend a day. Adventure & Sunset Cruise tour is a full-day traditional Thai yacht trip. SOCIA\TEL takes care of post-party syndrome with luxuriant sup & yoga sessions to find peace after parties. Also, waterfall adventure brings the distinguished feeling, who looks for a shot of adrenaline in tranquil calm nature in Koh Samui after a flashy club beach party.

SOCIA\TEL values expectation maximisation. The most noteworthy Events and Activities are sleep scale, Afterhours, Chillax, and Retox. Furthermore, bars with co-working spaces are available to simultaneously boost the working environment and socialisation.

Our friendly staff will be fully responsible for the total enjoyment: Beach parties, Sandbox parties, Pool parties and more. Socialites get the chance to experience several cashless benefits once they enter the premises of our art hotel. Speakeasy with signature “BIP cocktails”, Bar snacks and pink popcorns, Sandbox parties filled with pinkish vibrance, our signature pink sand, drinks, popsicles, Jell-o shots, and Slushy vans. Urban Grunge filled with Bongs/ Weed Gummy cupcakes and Puff Puff pass.

The newest iconic property in Koh Samui that was built on the adventure-seeking nomadic travel lifestyle, in essence, reflects what our company and brand DNA is at its core. We are looking forward to delivering more exciting announcements soon for our growing collective travel community in Asia and beyond," Alaa Afifi, President of Collective Hospitality, said.

At SOCIA\TEL there is only one rule. “LIVE SOCIAL. BE SOCIAL.” Partying at a beach club without any barriers or limitations. Cocktails on a rooftop bar. Creative eating, after-hours cocktails at a secret spot, and tours under the concept ‘Live in the moment and Be in the moment. Experience Hall of shame, Curse box, and Drip bar are the most exciting highlights.

End your trip. On the checkout, say, “Confess your sins, Donate and Clear your sins to the Destination Kids Foundation,

Refer to the website for further information and the bookings. https://socialtel.com/

Check out the SOCIA\TEL digital presence, @socialtel_kohsamui, on Instagram and Subscribe to SOCIA\TEL YouTube channel to get the Koh Samui Party Hostel's new video updates.

For media inquiries, please contact

Socialtel Koh Samui