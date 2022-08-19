Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Report by TBRC covers natural gas distribution market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022”, the natural gas distribution market size is expected to grow from $818.70 billion in 2021 to $905.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the natural gas distribution market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The natural gas distribution industry growth is expected to reach $1,320.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. Companies in the natural gas distribution market are using alternate modes of natural gas transportation for the delivery of natural gas through land.

Natural Gas Distribution Market Trends

Companies in the natural gas distribution industry are investing in robotic wireless in-pipe leak detection systems for faster repair of leakages. Traditional detection systems are often slow. The new robotic technology can detect leaks at a faster pace and with high accuracy. The robotic devices uses laser beams to detect potential leak points by analyzing the gas concentration in close proximity. This technology provides reliable results and reduced amount of data to be processed in detection to plug gas leakage. For instance, A6 OMD robot, developed by SMP Robotics, is used to detect underground pipeline gas leaks. It uses GPS to frame a map to locate the gas leak for a pipeline of any length.

Overview Of The Natural Gas Distribution Market

The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (e.g., mains, meters) including gas marketers that buy gas from the well and sell it to a distribution system, gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others and establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final consumers. The natural gas distribution is segmented into industrial and commercial natural gas distribution and household natural gas distribution.

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution, Household Natural Gas Distribution

By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

By Geography: The global natural gas distribution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Uniper, Centrica plc, Eni S.p.A., E.ON SE, Chubu Electric Power, Engie, Tokyo Gas, Polish Oil and Gas Co (PGNiG) SA, OSAKA GAS CO, and National Grid Plc.

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of natural gas distribution market. The market report analyzes natural gas distribution global market size, natural gas distribution global market growth drivers, natural gas distribution market segments, natural gas distribution global market major players, natural gas distribution global market growth across geographies, and natural gas distribution market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

