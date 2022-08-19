Global Pork Meat Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Pork Meat Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Global Pork Meat Market Report by The Business Research Company covers pork meat market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Pork Meat Global Market Report 2022”, the pork meat market share is expected to grow from $235.48 billion in 2021 to $242.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pork meat industry growth is expected to reach $258.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.6%. The growing food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the pork meat market in the coming years.

Request A Sample Now To Gain A Better Understanding Of Pork Meat Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5498&type=smp

Pork Meat Market Trends

Plant-based pork meat is a key trend gaining the popularity in the pork meat market. Plant-based pork is a pig replacement created with heme (or "haem" in British English), an iron-containing molecule obtained from plants that resemble blood. In recent years, a growing amount of data has linked meat consumption to ailments such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. So, people can reduce their weekly pork intake by introducing plant-based foods into their diet, boosting their overall health in the process. For example, in September 2020, Impossible Foods, a US based company that produces plant-based substitutes for meat products launched plant-based pork ‘Impossible Sausage’ in Hong Kong.

Overview Of The Pork Meat Market

The pork meat market consists of sales of pork meat by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is classified as a red meat because it contains more myoglobin than chicken or fish. Pork is the name given to the meat of a domestic pig. Pork meat is the most commonly consumed meat which is a good addition to a healthy diet because it contains a variety of nutrients and minerals such as phosphorus, selenium, and thiamine, vitamins, and high-quality protein. The pork meat is cured and processed to extend its shelf life.

Learn More On The Global Pork Meat Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pork-meat-global-market-report

Pork Meat Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Meat Form: Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved

By Packaging: Store Wrap, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, Shrink Bags

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Geography: The global pork meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bridgford Foods Corporation, China Yurun Food Group Limited, Cranswick plc, Danish Crown, Smithfield Foods Inc, JBS S.A., Tönnies Holding, Tyson Foods Inc, Vion NV, WH Group, Triumph Foods, Conagra Brands Inc, Cherkizovo, Craig Mostyn & Co Pty Ltd, Dawn Meats, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Pork Meat Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of pork meat market. The market report analyzes pork meat market size, pork meat global market growth drivers, pork meat market segments, pork meat global market major players, pork meat global market growth across geographies, and pork meat global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The pork meat market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

