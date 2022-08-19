Global Food Testing Kits Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022”, the food testing kits market share is expected to grow from $2.33 billion in 2021 to $2.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The rising cases of food-borne illness is expected to propel the growth of the food testing kits market in the coming years.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the food testing kits market. Rapid analytical food testing kits (RAFT), a new technology that allows people to use kits that detect and identify food pathogens, food allergens, food adulterants, pesticide leftovers, food pathogens, antibiotics/drug residues, and other harmful food toxins that contaminate the food products. These kits enable users to gain more assurance and check the quality of their food as well as protecting them from illnesses. For instance, in June 2019, Oak Analytics, US-based start-up launched Raman 1.0 handheld spectrometer coupled with advancements in micro-optics, cloud technology, machine learning algorithms, and mobile AI technologies for instant authentication of products, beginning with edible oil for adulteration. The Raman-1 spectrometer is a chalkboard duster-sized device that can be used to scan any transparent packaging without opening it and the results are displayed over the mobile app.

The food testing kits market consists of sales of food testing kits by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are specifically designed for testing and detection of pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergen, and mycotoxin in the food. These kits are more efficient and effective to test the integrity and quality of foods. Food testing is important for standard quality control and it begins with laboratory or field testing.

• By Technology: PCR-based, Immunoassay-based, Enzyme Substrate-based

• By Target Tested: Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOs, Allergens, Mycotoxins, Others

• By Sample: Meat, Poultry, And Seafood, Dairy Products, Packaged Food, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals, Grains, And Pulses, Nuts, Seeds, And Spices, Others

• By Geography: The global food testing kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, BioMérieux, EnviroLogix Inc, Eurofins Scientific, Merck Millipore, Neogen Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc, Qiagen, Romer Labs Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Erber Group, DNA Diagnostic A/S, Elabscience,and Creative Diagnostics.

