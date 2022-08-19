Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Market Report 2022”, the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market size is expected to grow from $94.16 billion in 2021 to $107.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market growth is expected to reach $181.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%. The growing adoption of 5G technology is expected to drive the growth of the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) global market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market

The smarter VoIP assistants is shaping the VoIP market. Smarter VoIP Assistants such as Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google's Ok Google can help customers automate a variety of tasks including routing calls to agents and forwarding calls to voicemail. Furthermore, with these tools at their disposal, consumers will no longer need to send simple questions to agents because the virtual assistant will be able to respond. According to DialogTech, a US-based software company, in 2020, 28% of people are using smarter VoIP assistants for business calls.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Industry Overview

The voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market consists of sales of VoIP technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that allows traditional telephony services to operate over computer networks using packet-switched protocols. Voice over Internet Protocol is a communications technology that enables people to communicate via audio over the internet rather than via a traditional telephone line. VoIP enables making a call directly from a computer, or a special VoIP phone.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Integrated Access Or Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking, Managed IP PBX, Hosted IP PBX

• By Access Type: Phone To Phone, Computer To Computer, Computer To Phone

• By Call Type: International VoIP Calls, Domestic VoIP Calls

• By Medium: Fixed, Mobile

• By End User: Consumers, Small And Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises

• By Geography: The global VoIP market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and

Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Verizon Communications, Comcast, Orange S.A., AT&T, Charter Communications, Vonage, Altice USA Inc., Telmex, Time Warner Cable, Numericable, Cox Communications, Rogers Communications, Sprint Corporation, TalkTalk Group, RingCentral, Patton Electronics, San Antonio Telephone Co, and OneVoice Communications Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market. The market report analyzes voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market size, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market growth drivers, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market segments, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market major players, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market growth across geographies, and VoIP market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

