Insights Into The Global Tempeh Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Tempeh Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Tempeh Global Market Report 2022”, the tempeh market size is expected to grow from $4.53 billion in 2021 to $4.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The tempeh market growth is expected to reach $6.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%. The increasing popularity and demand for the vegan diet is expected to drive the growth of the tempeh market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Tempeh Market

Collaborations and partnerships has emerged as a key trend in the tempeh market. Major companies operating in the tempeh sector are focused on collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market share and meet the customer demand. For instance, in September 2020, One Planet Pizza, an India based vegan food company and Better Nature, a US food tech company collaborated to launch their first frozen tempeh pizza. The collaboration enabled Better Nature to develop innovative tempeh products. Furthermore, in November 2020, Greenleaf Foods, a US based food company strengthens its partnership with Walmart, a US based retail company to expand its Lightlife tempeh products to more than 3500 Walmart locations globally.

Overview Of The Tempeh Market

The tempeh market segmentation consists of sales of tempeh products by entities (organization, sole-trader, and partnership) that is a high-protein food made from partially cooked, fermented soybean. Tempeh is produced by a controlled fermentation and natural culturing process which combines soybeans into a cake form. The fungus Rhizopus oligosporus, often known as a tempeh starter, is utilised in the fermentation procedure.

Tempeh Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Frozen, Fresh And Ready-To-Eat

• By Nature: Organic And Conventional

• By Flavor: Plain, Herbs And Spice

• By Source: Soybean, Multigrain, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket, Specialty Retail, Convenience Stores, Traditional Groceries And Online Retailers

• By Geography: The global tempeh market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., Mighty Bean Tempeh, Totally Tempeh, Margaret River Tempeh, Turtle Island Foods, Primasoy, Gwen Tempeh, Natural Oriental Fresh Foods BV, Alive and Healing, Henry's Tempeh, Lightlife Foods Inc., Squirrel & Crow Soy-Free Tempeh, Tootie's Tempeh, Tempeh Tantrum, and The Hearty Vegan.



Tempeh Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of tempeh global market. The market report analyzes tempeh global market size, tempeh global market growth drivers, tempeh global market segments, tempeh global market major players, tempeh market growth across geographies, and tempeh market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The tempeh market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

