Biotechnology Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2022”, the biotechnology services market share is expected to grow from $129.14 billion in 2021 to $151.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the biotechnology services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biotechnology services market growth is expected to reach $267.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%. The increasing pervasiveness of conditions like hepatitis B, diabetes and cancer is driving the research in biotechnology.

Key Trends In The Biotechnology Services Market

Collaborations and partnerships between industry players are a growing trend in the field of biotech services. In Dec 2019, Interpace Pharma, a subsidiary of Interpace Biosciences, dealing in pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping and biorepository services, collaborated with Genecast Biotechnology Co. Ltd for jointly developing, promoting, and offering translational studies and clinical trial solutions to the industry. This partnership is expected to benefit pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate their biomarker-driven drug development and precision medicine. Genecast is a Chinese company providing a wide range of diagnostic services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Overview Of The Biotechnology Services Market

The biotechnology services global market consists of the sales of biotechnology services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in conducting research and experimental development in biotechnology. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Prevention and Disease Control, Public Engagement Activities, Health Education and Research, Food Biotechnology Services, Donor Recruitment, Tissue Collection, Cell Processing and Isolation, Research and Development

• By Industry: Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturers Organizations(CMOs), Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS)

• By Area of Application: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnological, Academic, Clinical Trial, Healthcare Sectors

• By Geography: The global biotechnology services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Novartis, Fisher BioService, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, BioAlps, Precision for Medicine, Sartorius and Aldevron.

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of biotechnology services market. The market report analyzes biotechnology services market size, biotechnology services global market growth drivers, biotechnology services global market segments, biotechnology services global market major players, biotechnology services market growth across geographies, and biotechnology services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The biotechnology services market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

