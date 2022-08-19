Food And Beverage Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022”, the food and beverage services market size is expected to grow from $3,232.94 billion in 2021 to $3,678.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the food and beverage services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food and beverage services market is expected to reach $5,235.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The food and beverage services market is expected to benefit from rising digitalization of food services.

Modernizing technologies in restaurants improves customer satisfaction, thereby boosting restaurant sales. Establishments in the industry are introducing self-ordering touchscreen kiosks, mobile apps for customizable orders and quick payment and digital entertainment such as gaming. For instance, in 2020, McDonald’s, a US based fast food company created a team focused on digital customer engagement as the restaurant industry continues to look to technology as a key way to boost sales. The new team is part of the fast-food company's ambition to leverage technology to reach out to customers and increase sales. As part of that endeavour, McDonald's has installed digital self-order kiosks in its restaurants, expanded meal delivery, and made tech-focused investments.

The food and beverage services market segmentation consists of sales of food and beverage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide meals, snacks, and beverages to customer order for immediate on-premises and off-premises consumption.

• By Type: Restaurants And Mobile Food Services, Bars And Cafes, Catering Services And Food Contractors

• By Ownership: Chain Market, Standalone Market

• By Pricing: High-End, Economy

• By Geography: The global food and beverage services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Compass group plc, Starbucks, Sodexo, Aramark corporation, McDonald's, Darden Restaurants, Yum China Holdings Inc., Chipotle, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Subway.

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of food and beverage services market. The market report analyzes food and beverage services global market size, food and beverage services global market growth drivers, food and beverage services global market segments, food and beverage services global market major players, food and beverage services global market growth across geographies, and food and beverage services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The food and beverage services global market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

