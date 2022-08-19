Digital Advertising Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022”, the digital advertising market share is expected to grow from $178.60 billion in 2021 to $208.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth in the digital advertising market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digital advertising market is expected to reach $354.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. The internet user base expansion along with self-service platforms is driving the global digital advertising market.

Digital Advertising Industry Trends

Technological advancements such as AR (Augmented Reality) are a major trend gaining popularity in the global digital advertising market. These days, advertisers have adopted augmented reality in their advertising strategies to enhance the user experience. For instance, in 2021, Snapchat, a pioneer in AR ads, has launched a studio to assist clients in developing augmented reality advertising and experiences, as part of an effort to popularise the use of technology that can overlay computer-generated pictures over a person's perspective of the actual world. AR ads are more than informative as people will have the ability to interact with the content rather than just viewing it.

Overview Of The Digital Advertising Market

The digital advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in digital media. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Segmentation

• By Platform: Mobile Ad (In-APP and Mobile Web), Desktop Ad, Digital TV, Others

• By Ad Format: Digital Display Ad (Programmatic and Non-programmatic Transactions), Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Others

• By Industrial Vertical: Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics, Energy, Power, and Utilities, Others

• By Geography: The global digital advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Google Ads, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Tencent, Microsoft, Verizon, Twitter and Sina.

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of digital advertising market. The market report analyzes digital advertising global market size, digital advertising global market growth drivers, digital advertising global market segments, digital advertising global market major players, digital advertising global market growth across geographies, and digital advertising global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The digital advertising market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

