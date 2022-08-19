Insights Into The Global Chickpeas Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Chickpeas Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Chickpeas Global Market Report 2022”, the chickpeas market size is expected to grow from $12.52 billion in 2021 to $13.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The chickpeas market growth is expected to reach $17.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The rising health awareness among people is expected to fuel the growth of the chickpeas market in the forecast period.

Chickpeas Industry Trends

Growing product innovations are gaining significant popularity in the chickpeas market. Major companies operating in the chickpeas sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2020, ChickP, an Israeli foodtech start-up introduced a next-generation native starch for food and beverage applications made from chickpeas using proprietary technology. The new native chickpea starch avoids food waste and provides a long-lasting, healthful ingredient throughout manufacturing. It contains a high amylose to amylopectin ratio, as well as a neutral flavour and no scent.

Overview Of The Chickpeas Market

The chickpeas market consists of sales of chickpeas by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are solid, round seeds which resemble pale-brown peas in appearance. Chickpeas are an Asian legume plant (Cicer arietinum) grown for their short pods with one or two seeds. Garbanzo beans, Ceci beans, Bengal gramme, and gramme are all names for chickpeas. They're nutritious, adaptable, and simple to cook.

Chickpeas Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Kabuli Chickpeas, Desi Chickpeas

• By Form: Dried, Fresh Or Green, Frozen, Preserved/ Canned, Flour

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Grocery Stores, E-commerce Platforms, Others

• By End User: Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Nutrition, Restaurants And Food Service Providers, Others

• By Geography: The global chickpeas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ingredients, BroadGrain Commodities, The Wimmera Grain Store, Bean Growers Australia Limited, Olega S.A., Indraprasth Foods Limited, Arbel Group, Alberta Pulse Growers Commission, Isik Tarim, Shri Mahavir Group, Aayurmed Biotech Pvt. Ltd, RR Agro Foods, Parampara Organic, Erika Organics, and Pushti Food Products.

Chickpeas Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of chickpeas market. The market report analyzes chickpeas global market size, chickpeas global market growth drivers, chickpeas global market segments, chickpeas global market major players, chickpeas global market growth across geographies, and chickpeas global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The chickpeas market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

