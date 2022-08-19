Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Market Data Forecast, the size of the global preclinical CRO market was worth USD 3.81 billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 8.3% and is anticipated to be valued at USD 5.68 billion by 2027.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global preclinical CRO market?
During the initial pandemic stage, the market has a negative impact. To conduct clinical trials of COVID-19, the sample product needs to be transported from one country to another, but import-export between countries is prohibited due to the pandemic. As a result, drug development has been hampered, and the conduct of clinical trials in the US has been challenged by the spread of COVID-19 and is on activity restrictions. The partnership between IQVIA and AstraZeneca will boost the delivery of clinical studies in the United States, intended to show the usefulness of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222.
Preclinical research is used for COVID-19 vaccine development. Along with this, increased spending on CROs has played an important role. These two accelerate market expansion throughout the forecast period. Due to the rise in clinical trials, market players reported a significant revenue increase. Various companies are focusing on researching and developing new drugs and launching efficient CRO services in the market. This, in turn, creates a favorable condition for joint ventures among market participants.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
One of the factors for market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Therefore, preclinical research aims to obtain the desired biological effects of a drug to predict treatment outcomes in patients and to identify all toxicities linked to a drug to forecast unfortunate human occurrences for well-informed risk assessment.
Demand for preclinical CRO services is expected to increase as pharma and biopharma companies outsource R&D due to increasing pressure to cut costs and boost productivity. The results of preclinical studies are more modest. However, they are better understood as providing proof of the desired biological effect of a drug and insight into potential toxicities to establish a human starting dose at which no serious adverse events are expected to occur for monitoring of undesired effects.
Additionally, developments in data-driven technologies, including data mining, artificial intelligence, and digital health, are encouraging the expansion of the preclinical CRO market.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE PRECLINICAL CRO MARKET:
Based on service type, the toxicological testing segment is predicted to grow because of the recent uptick in preclinical CRO industry research and development operations aimed at avoiding mistakes and developing new, inventive goods, with an increase in toxicological investigations.
Based on the end-user, due to the growing trend of outsourcing services among biopharmaceutical companies and the lack of adequate competence in the preclinical stage of drug development, the segment of biopharmaceutical businesses has the most significant market share.
The government and academic institutes segment are predicted to have market share after biopharmaceutical companies. This is because academia and government play essential roles in the preclinical discovery and development phase.
Geographically, due to increased R&D, increased availability of trained personnel, inexpensive devices, and rising acceptance of emerging technology in medical devices, North America dominates the market.
Europe holds the second position globally. The regional market is expanding due to factors like the presence of significant companies, increased financing for research activities, the presence of well-proliferated healthcare industry, and a large patient population.
China is a preferred place for drug manufacturing due to the rise in R & D demand. Eighty-four novel active compounds were released in 2021, and the Chinese government supported the development of new drugs and the pharmaceutical sector. It has implemented several policies and reforms to encourage the development and production of new pharmaceuticals.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE PRECLINICAL CRO MARKET:
• PAREXEL International Corporation
• ICON plc.
• Eurofins Scientific
• Medpace
• PRA Health Sciences (PRA)
• IQVIA
• Envigo
• Charles River
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• WuXi AppTec
• MD Biosciences
• Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.
