Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market Assessment worth $ 41.10 Billion by 2030 - by InsightAce Analytic

Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy market is valued at US$ 25.33 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 41.10 billion by 2030

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market- by Therapy (Senolytic Drug Therapy, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Mitochondrial Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), Application (Longevity, Senescence Inhibition, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neural Degenerative Diseases, Ophthalmology Disorders, and Cancer), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy market is valued at US$ 25.33 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 41.10 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The goal of longevity and anti-senescence therapies is to offer therapeutic choices to counteract chronic illnesses and functional deficits associated with ageing. Research on the molecular causes of ageing has changed the way we think about and approach treating and preventing ageing during the past two decades. By accelerating and enhancing the development of ageing research and therapies addressing age-related disorders, this initiative aims to improve human longevity. Pharmacological treatments, molecular (genetic and epigenetic), lifestyle-related, and cellular therapies can all be grouped together under the heading of longevity and anti-senescence therapy.

The rise in chronic illness prevalence, the increased consumer awareness of anti-aging products, and developments in AI-driven medical technology are all factors driving the expansion of the longevity and anti-senescence therapy industry. Additionally, the market is expected to develop as the number of elderly people and the desire for individualised, accurate, preventive, and participative ageing treatments both rise. The lack of qualified workers and diminished tissue repair capability, however, are anticipated to impede market expansion. Contrarily, the growth of the longevity and anti-senescence therapy industries is predicted to be aided by the rise in demand for cell-based assays in R&D. The shutdown of numerous industrial sites and problems with product delivery caused by lockdown measures used during the Covid-19 outbreak led to the supply-demand gap. This resulted in lower sales of longevity products, which in turn restrained the market's expansion for longevity and anti-senescence therapy.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy market over the forecast years. This is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of chronic heart diseases, a rise in anti-ageing product demand, an increase in the accessibility of high-tech healthcare facilities with qualified medical staff, an upsurge in the number of R&D activities with the presence of key players, and an expansion in government investments in the healthcare system. In addition, the Asia Pacific Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growth of the R&D sector, rise in healthcare reforms, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of hospitals with advanced equipment, and technical breakthroughs in the longevity and anti-Senescence therapy market projection.

Major market players operating in the Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy market include Powervision Inc., Prana Biotechnology Ltd., Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Restorbio, Sierra Sciences Llc, Senex Biotechnology, Senolytic Therapeutics, Spotlight Bioscience, Acorda Therapeutics, Agex Therapeutics, Antoxerene, Calico Life Sciences, Celgene, Cleara Biotech, Human Longevity Inc., Insilico Medicine, Oisin Biotechnology, T.A. Sciences, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Juvenescence Life, Longevity Biotech CohBar, Inc. (CBR), Genome Protection Inc., Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Elevian, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Alkahest, Inc., Stealth BioTherapeutics, BIOPHYTIS BSA, SIWA Therapeutics, Rejuveron Life Sciences AG, Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2019, the results of a trial in which 14 patients with the fatal lung ailment Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) were treated with a combination of medications that researchers anticipated would wipe away senescent cells were published by University of Texas researchers.

Market Segments

Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, by Therapy, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Senolytic Drug Therapy

• Gene Therapy

• Cell Therapy

• Mitochondrial Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Others

Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Longevity

• Senescence Inhibition

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Neural Degenerative Diseases

• Ophthalmology Disorders

• Cancer

Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

