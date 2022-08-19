Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Milestone Q2 2022 Revenue (Increase of 860% over Q2 2021)

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Prospera Energy Inc. PEI: TSX-V; OF6A: FRA

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

In the second quarter of 2022, the renewed Prospera is pleased to realize milestone positive Net Income and EBITDA in Q2 2022, supported by robust commodity pricing. PEI continued to execute the restructuring objectives of production optimization, compliance, and ARO reduction. However, breakup weather conditions mitigated the activity level in Q2. Nevertheless, PEI initiated and executed the re-entry horizontal pilots to align the upcoming significant development drilling program. During this quarter PEI effectively:

Achieved Revenue of $4.2 million in Q2 2022 vs. $437,572 in Q2 2021

Realized average pricing of $125.78/boe in Q2 2022 vs. $63.82/boe in Q2 2021

Reporting positive operating netback of $1.75 million ($52.44/boe), $29.84/boe after G&A + Interest

Achieved positive EBITDA of $901,226 in Q2 2022, and $1,088,423 YTD 2022

Reported Cash Flow from operations of $833,761 in Q2 2022 and $308,463 YTD 2022

Realized Net Income of $311,335 in Q2 2022 vs. a Net Loss of ($502,721) in Q2 2021

Attained a net production rate of 368 boe/d in Q2 2022 vs. 75 boe/d in Q2 2021

Reduced ARO obligations for 10 wells amounting to $229,902 in Q2 2022 and 17 wells amounting to $386,398 YTD 2022

Operating Income Summary:

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Increase (Decrease)

Value % Average sales volumes: Natural gas (Mcf/d) 46 13 33 252 % Oil and condensate (Bbl/d) 360 73 287 393 % Total Net (Boe/d) 368 75 293 390 % Liquids Composition (percentage) 98 % 97 % 1 % 1 % Average realized prices Natural gas ($/Mcf) 6.48 2.92 4 122 % Oil ($/Bbl) 127.53 65.15 62 96 % Average realized price ($/Boe) 125.69 63.82 62 97 % Operating netback Natural gas 26,975 3,349 23,626 705 % Oil 4,177,440 434,223 3,743,217 862 % Total petroleum and natural gas sales 4,204,416 437,572 3,766,844 861 % Royalties (695,104 ) (66,784 ) (628,320 ) 941 % Operating costs (1,758,049 ) (357,368 ) (1,400,681 ) 392 % Operating netback 1,751,262 13,420 1,737,842 12950 %

Above should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. PEI's Q2 2022 financial information can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Message to Shareholders

The restructured PEI is focused upon continuously improving its financial position through 2022 by executing the following financial strategies:

Reduce historical AP liabilities by a further $3million (in addition to the $1 million YTD 2022 reduction already achieved) by using cash flow generated from operations

Reduce decommissioning liabilities by $5million by the end of 2022 through PEI's ongoing liability management program

Access additional capital to fund the upcoming significant development drilling program

Adopt a series of robust internal controls to ensure the reliability and accuracy of PEI's financial information

Further increasing asset value and production levels through the re-entry horizontal drilling program, well work over/recompletions, additional property acquisition; substantiated through 3rd party reserve valuation



The above financial strategies will improve the profitability of PEI while also reducing historical shareholder deficit.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

For Further Information:

Shawn Mehler, PR

Email: shawn@prosperaenergy.com

Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

