USD 86.39 million Growth in First Aid Kit Market Size with 65% Contribution from Asia - Technavio

3M Co., Acme United Corp., and Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc. as major participants

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled First Aid Kit Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3%. Technavio categorizes the global first aid kit market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the first aid kit market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the first aid kit market is the demand from the sports industry. In addition, the provision of specialty first aid kits is another factor supporting the first aid kit market share growth. However, the limitations of the size and weight of first aid kits will be a major challenge for the first aid kit market during the forecast period.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

First Aid Kit Market Segmentation Insights

End User

Industrial: The first aid kit market share growth in the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Safety regulations for industrial workers in many developed countries such as the US and the UK have contributed to the growth of first aid kits since these regulations ensure their presence and use during any emergency.

Commercial



Individual

Geography

Asia : 65% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for first aid kits in Asia . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing participation of athletes in international sports events and fitness awareness among the population will fuel the first aid kit market growth in Asia over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



ROW

First Aid Kit Market Vendor Insights

The first aid kit market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The first aid kit market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top 5 First Aid Kit Market Players

3M Co.

The company operates in key business segments including Nexcare Office First Aid Kit and Nexcare Deluxe First Aid Kit. Nexcare Office First Aid Kit contains a variety of first aid solutions such as antiseptic towelettes, bandages, and first aid tapes. It also includes cold comfort instant cold pack, comfort strip bandages, and transparent dressings. Nexcare Deluxe First Aid Kit is a carry case type first aid kit, which is ideal for home and boat safety. It consists of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) breather, splinter forceps, a variety of bandages, a compress bandage, and cold/hot packs.

Acme United Corp.

The company offers first aid kits for industrial and safety supply distributors across the world. Some of its products include 10 Person First Aid Kits, 50 Person First Aid Kits, Pac-Kit Coaches First Aid Kits, Travel First Aid Kits, All-Terrain First Aid Kit, and Pac-Kit Outdoor Protection kits.

Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc.

The company offers a wide range of first aid kits including ANSI-Plus First Aid Kit, Elite First Aid Kits, Welder First Aid Kits, Vehicle First Aid Kits, and Construction First Aid Kits.

Cintas Corp.

First aid kits offered by the company include 20-Unit Standard Vehicle Kit, a Large Mobile First Aid Bag, 36-Unit Deluxe Vehicle Kit, and Small Mobile First Aid Bag, which contains all the essential first aid safety products.

Cramer Products Inc.

The company offers a wide range of first aid kits, especially for sportsmen such as Coach's First Aid Kit, Youth First Aid Kit, and Coach's Team First Aid Kit. These kits include all necessary components required for an athlete during any incidence of injury. Components include basic bandaging, elbow bandaging, butterfly wound closure, and an instant ice pack.

First Aid Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 86.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.46 Regional analysis North America, Asia, and Europe Performing market contribution Asia at 65% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Acme United Corp., Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Paul Hartmann AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

