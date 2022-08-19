E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative Gains Greater Influence Through 100+ Outstanding Enterprises

E.SUN Bank today convened a conference on "E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative." President Ms. Ing-Wen Tsai (蔡英文) personally attended the event, during which founder of E.SUN Mr. Yung-Jen Huang (黃永仁), Chairman Mr. Joseph Huang (黃男州), and over 100 outstanding enterprise advocated for ESG sustainability.

E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative was jointly launched by E.SUN and 101 companies, including leaders and hidden champions of various industries, accounting for 23% Taiwan GDP in 2021 with total revenue 5.08 trillion NT dollars. The participating companies pledged to carbon emission reduction with least 1.57 tons by 2025. Among the participating companies, 46 of them committed to net zero by 2050.

President Tsai stated that with more companies' participation in the ESG and sustainability initiative, she has stronger confidence in Taiwan's future. President Tsai said that in response to international trend, the government has focused on energy transition. The government will assist corporations in transitioning to low carbon operation, and expect leading companies to render assistance to their suppliers. Through the joint effort of government and corporations, Taiwan can transform the challenge into an opportunity that benefits all industries.

Eugene Chien (簡又新), Chairman of Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy and James C. F. Huang (黃志芳), Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council were invited to the conference, sharing international ESG trends and giving solutions to difficulties encountered by enterprises in ESG practices.

E.SUN Bank Chairman Mr. Joseph Huang stressed that combining their cross-industry experience and collective wisdom will let the world see the development of Taiwan. E.SUN has insisted on ESG since it was founded in 1992, and set challenging goals of net zero emissions by 2050, and became the 1st financial institution in Taiwan and 2nd financial institution in Asia to pass the carbon reduction goals under SBTi. E.SUN also declared the goal for 100% operating sites to use green electricity by 2040.

E.SUN's vision is to become a first-class corporate citizen, which it considers an important development strategy. E.SUN hopes that like-minded partners will work together, so that more enterprises in the value chain will achieve balanced development of the economy, environment, and society, and take strides towards a more resilient and sustainable future!

