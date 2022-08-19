San Luis Obispo assisted living advisors summarize the pros and cons of aging in place

Getting old doesn't mean it's time to start collecting retirement community brochures. Senior citizens today tend to be more active than their parents were at the same age, continuing to live at home and pursuing interests and hobbies and San Luis Obispo-based Elder Placement Professionals has recently released a report summarizing the pros and cons of aging in place.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getting old doesn't mean it's time to start collecting retirement community brochures. Senior citizens today tend to be more active than their parents were at the same age, continuing to live at home and pursuing interests and hobbies and San Luis Obispo-based Elder Placement Professionals has recently released a report summarizing the pros and cons of aging in place.

Many seniors still have strong roots in their neighborhoods and communities, participating in activities with friends and family, taking part in hobbies, gardening, outdoor activities and even continuing to work.

Data compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau reports that adults 55 and over made up 19.5% of the labor force in 2020 and indications are that will grow to 23.6% by 2030. While financial concerns play a part in continuing to work, seniors in the workforce also have the energy, mental sharpness and interest to remain competitive at their chosen jobs and professions.

AARP reports "87 percent of adults age 65+ want to stay in their current home and community as they age." Aging in place is a growing trend as more and more seniors are able to remain at home, but as popular as it is becoming, there can be some down sides as well.

Here are some of the leading factors the San Luis Obispo assisted living advisors report to be in favor of continuing to live at home:

Staying close to family, friends, neighbors and community that have become an important part of life.

Continuing to participate in hobbies and activities such as gardening, sewing, woodworking, even some farming and ranch work.

Aging in place can be more affordable. There are remodeling options that can help make a home safer when mobility issues are a concern. Hiring help for certain chores can also free up time and energy and ordering routine supplies and groceries online make everyone's life easier, regardless of age.

Not feeling forced to change habits and routines or give up possessions or pets. Many senior facilities accommodate a pet, but rarely more than one. No one wants to have to choose which beloved pet to keep over another.

Senior living facilities also have many benefits to offer, including:

Care, including medical care, becomes very important when preparing meals, and personal hygiene becomes more challenging. Medications are administered at the appropriate times, and staff is on duty 24/7 for assistance.

Healthy meals are prepared and served, eliminating the worry about nutrition, concerns about kitchen accidents or not feeling up to cooking or eating.

Safety and mobility are much less of a concern because senior living facilities are designed to accommodate physical issues, making it safer to get around. Trained and helpful staff is on hand to assist when needed and regularly check in with residents to be sure all is well. Critical medical aid is quickly available if ever needed.

Community, friends and activities are important for mental and emotional health and for overcoming loneliness that seniors living alone can often experience. Communal meals, group activities, community rooms and the careful attention of staff all combine to help keep residents interested and busy.

No home maintenance responsibilities frees up time and worry. Instead of worrying about fixing the roof, take an exercise or an art class instead. No vacuuming, laundry or dished to wash can be liberating because it's much more fun to read a good book, chat with friends or take a walk.

Remaining at home where things are familiar and comforting can be a big plus to many seniors, but so can moving to a senior living facility. Considering the options is something many seniors and their families face at some point and there are many more options than one might think.

Elder Placement Professionals is local San Luis Obispo based assisted living service that provides nationwide services. "With our knowledge of the industry, we can find the best assisted living options available, save you time and frustration, and help you negotiate the costs to fit your budget," said owner Nicole Pazdan.

The experienced advisors help seniors and their families find the very best resolution and care setting, including:

Home care

Retirement communities

Residential care homes

Facilities for Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's care

Nursing homes

Where pets are accepted

Elder Placements is compensated by their assisted living communities and are happy to provide senior housing and assisted living referral services to you at no charge.

Elder Placement Professionals

1119 Palm St.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 546-8777

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com

SOURCE Elder Placement Professionals