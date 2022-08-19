transcosmos beefs up management structures of overseas subsidiaries to expand its Global Business

Aims to grow with clients with agility in the global economic environment

TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has beefed up management structures of its overseas subsidiaries in order to further grow its global business. With new representatives in place in its subsidiaries in the U.S., Thailand and Indonesia, transcosmos aims to strengthen its global services and sales capabilities, thereby growing sales overseas.

Kiyonori Takechi , President & COO, transcosmos America Inc.

Kiyonori Takechi has led transcosmos's local business in Thailand as a Managing Director of transcosmos (Thailand) Co., Ltd. since its launch of local business in 2015. To date, Kiyonori has been contributing to transcosmos's global business in growing revenues. Prior to this, Kiyonori was the President & COO of NetRatings Japan Inc. (current Nielsen Digital Co., LTD.), an affiliate of transcosmos at that time, from 2011 to 2014. Before this, Kiyonori led the Internet Advertising business under the Services Department for five years. Kiyonori joined transcosmos in 2002 as a sales representative. Before joining transcosmos, he was at NEC Corporation. Kiyonori graduated from Waseda University in 1991 and was born in Toon city, Ehime prefecture, Japan.

Hiroyoshi Hara , Managing Director, transcosmos（Thailand）Co., Ltd.

Hiroyoshi Hara set up P.T. transcosmos Indonesia as a CEO in 2013. Since then, he has contributed to transcosmos in expanding revenues in the Indonesian local market. Prior to this, Hiroyoshi served as a COO in an online gaming company, an affiliate of transcosmos at that time, in South Korea from 2006 to 2013. He also served transcosmos in setting up its South Korean subsidiary, and worked in South Korea for 18 months from 2001. Before returning to South Korea in 2006, he was a member of the Contact Center and Digital Marketing Services team in Japan from 2002. Hiroyoshi joined transcosmos as a sales representative after graduating from Nihon University in 1996. He was born in Edogawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan.

Seisuke Kobayashi , CEO President Director, PT. transcosmos Indonesia

Seisuke Kobayashi became a CEO President Director of PT. transcosmos Indonesia, a group company of transcosmos in July 2002. Seisuke has been a member of transcosmos Global Business since 2016. As an officer in charge of Contact Center and IT businesses of PT. transcosmos Indonesia, he has been leading the business, building on his experience in growing revenues and developing new services. Before joining the Global Business, he was with the Contact Center department, working in Tokyo, Kyushu and Okinawa areas. By enhancing service capabilities, developing new solutions and people as well as enhancing service quality, Seisuke contributed to transcosmos in expanding the scale of business in each area. Seisuke joined transcosmos in 2001. He was born in Sakura city, Chiba prefecture, Japan.

transcosmos entered the U.S. market in 1989, followed by China and South Korea in 1995 and 2000, respectively. Since then, the company not only expanded its presence and service lineups in these markets, but also entered other countries and regions including the ASEAN and European markets. transcosmos continued to expand its global business, and today, the company has presence in 27 countries and regions outside of Japan, serving clients from 103 locations. transcosmos's global sales steadily grew, and in fiscal year 2021, sales made up as much as 24% of consolidated net sales.

With the aim of further expanding its global business, transcosmos will continue to build and deliver highly competitive digital transformation (DX) services together with both domestic and overseas group companies. At the same time, as a partner for clients, transcosmos will rapidly respond to changes in the global economic environment, thereby helping clients grow in the global market.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 170 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

SOURCE transcosmos inc.