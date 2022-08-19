Air Humidifier Market Size, Status, Growth Outlook, Demand by Top Key Players, Forecast and Research by Marketinsightsreports

Air Humidifier market size was US$ 630.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 789.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2028

Top Companies covered in Air Humidifier market are Condair Group, STULZ GmbH, Wetmaster, Armstrong, H. IKEUCHI, Carel Industries, DriSteem, Hygromatik, Munters, Airmatik, Neptronic, Qingdao Changrun, Guangzhou Dongao, UCAN Co., Pure Humidifier, Hangzhou Jiayou

Air humidifiers are the equipment or a system that adds moisture and increases humidity in the air so as to retain humidity at desired levels. This report mainly covers commercial and industrial Air humidifiers, while we can also offer product survey report related to the portable Air humidifiers for household.

Air humidifiers help maintain the indoor plants when the temperature of outside environment is low or below the normal temperature which is required for the plant growth. Moreover, certain European countries have very severe government regulations governing humidity maintenance. For the manufacturing, packaging, filling process, warehouse, and other commercial and industrial sectors in these nations, it is necessary to preserve oxygen, humidity, and light. This requirement is what is driving the expansion of the worldwide air humidifier market.

Industry Insights:

Jun 27, 2022- Humidifiers To Create A Comforting Indoor Condensation Level. It is advisable to keep your indoor humidity levels between 30-50% so that the air in your home is not too dry and you end up suffering from respiratory issues. This is where the best humidifiers will definitely benefit you.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for major share of the global air humidifier market in 2020. Due to the extreme cold in the winter, the demand for benefits like less dust, mites, harmful bacteria, and dirt, ideal humidity maintained between 30% and 50%, and preference for safe electronics in nations like the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and France, is expected to increase dramatically in North America and Europe.

As a part of Air Humidifier market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Vapor Type Humidifiers

Water Spray Humidifiers By Application Commercial

Industrial CAGR 3.3 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Key benefits of the report:

-This study presents the analytical representation of the global Air Humidifier market along with the current trends and future estimates to determine the forthcoming investment pockets.

-The research report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with thorough analysis of the global Air Humidifier market share.

-The current market is qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2027 to highlight the global Air Humidifier market business scenario.

-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the strength of buyers and suppliers in the market.

-The report provides a detailed global Air Humidifier market analysis based on competitive landscape.



