Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the Holy Ka`bah

UZBEKISTAN, August 18 - During his visit to Saudi Arabia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the holy city of Makkah and performed the rituals of Umrah.

In accordance with the principles of Islam, the Head of the state donned special Ihram clothing, prayed, recited the prayer of Talbiyah and entered the Masjid al-Haram.

The President of Uzbekistan was given the great honor to enter the Holy Ka`bah, which every Muslim dream of. Inside the shrine, he performed the prayer.

Then the Head of the state performed the Tawaf seven times, that is, a circumambulation around the Ka`bah, as well as walking between the Safa and Marwa hills seven times.

Together with Uzbekistan delegation members and ulama, duas were recited with a request for peace and prosperity in Uzbekistan, happiness and well-being for the people.

Source: UzA