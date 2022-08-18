Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,026 in the last 365 days.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the Holy Ka`bah

UZBEKISTAN, August 18 - During his visit to Saudi Arabia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the holy city of Makkah and performed the rituals of Umrah.

In accordance with the principles of Islam, the Head of the state donned special Ihram clothing, prayed, recited the prayer of Talbiyah and entered the Masjid al-Haram.

The President of Uzbekistan was given the great honor to enter the Holy Ka`bah, which every Muslim dream of. Inside the shrine, he performed the prayer.

 

Then the Head of the state performed the Tawaf seven times, that is, a circumambulation around the Ka`bah, as well as walking between the Safa and Marwa hills seven times.

 

Together with Uzbekistan delegation members and ulama, duas were recited with a request for peace and prosperity in Uzbekistan, happiness and well-being for the people.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the Holy Ka`bah

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.