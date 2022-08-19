Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market info Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market segment

Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market include ICAROS GmbH, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Barron Associates, Hocoma AG, Neuro Rehab VR, Eodyne, Neofect, MindMaze” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market- by Applications (Brain Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Spinal Cord Injury, and Cerebral Palsy), End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Home Care Settings), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1040

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Humans can interact with computer-generated landscapes using virtual reality. One of the uses of virtual reality is neurorehabilitation. Neurorehabilitation devices in the physiotherapy industry use technology. The majority of neurological rehabilitation tools aim to make learning or relearning motor functions easier regardless of the reason for the disability. Neurorehabilitation devices include wearable electronics, neurorobotic systems, non-invasive brain stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces. Neuroscientists are investigating prospects in virtual reality (VR) to hasten the recovery of stroke victims in light of the rising importance of the startup culture. To achieve remarkable outcomes in stroke rehabilitation, players in the neurorehabilitation products sector should work with neuroscientists.

The growth of the virtual neurorehabilitation device market has been positively driven by rising startup significance in VR-focused neuroscience and increasing gamification trends in rehabilitation therapies. The demand for virtual neurorehabilitation devices will grow thanks to new goods like cutting-edge wristbands that can convey machine-interpretable commands and are highly compatible with VR and FES systems. The creators of virtual neurorehabilitation devices are considering new opportunities to offer better solutions for the healthcare industry in light of the appearance of these cutting-edge wristbands. The fast rise in the senior population and the efficiency of gaming systems in neurorehabilitation are two additional primary reasons propelling the market for neurorehabilitation equipment. Increased R&D will ensure significant industry growth over the anticipated time period. There are numerous opportunities for development as a result of the rising demand for virtual neurorehabilitation brought on by neurological problem situations and the advancement of robotic rehabilitation. The market for virtual neurorehabilitation devices may increase as a result of factors such as rising government support for scientific research and the healthcare industry.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market over the forecast years. Demand in this region was spurred by an increase in the number of people experiencing neurological disorders as a result of ageing or other health conditions, as well as improvements in the healthcare system. The North American market for virtual neurorehabilitation devices is anticipated to get considerable revenue contributions from the United States during the forecast period. The adoption of certain neurorehabilitation products is fueling the market growth. Robust healthcare infrastructure is making it possible for the industry to expand as awareness of the advantages of virtual neurorehabilitation devices grows. In addition, the Asia Pacific Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Increasing the number of people with neurological disorders and improving the healthcare system would give firms additional opportunity to enter this lucrative industry, even though there aren't any monopolised significant players there yet. Additionally, one of the major drivers of growth for the Asian sector is the rising awareness along with the always-improving healthcare infrastructure.

Major market players operating in the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market include ICAROS GmbH, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Barron Associates, Hocoma AG, Neuro Rehab VR, Eodyne, Neofect, MindMaze, reHaptix GmbH, Oxford VR, Euleria, Virtual Therapy Solutions, LLC, ReWalk Robotics, Recovery Tech, Inc., and other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2021, Reha Technology and DIH, the leading global supplier of robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology, forged a strategic partnership. DIH will immediately advertise and distribute Reha Technology's end-effector-based gait therapy products in significant markets like the US, Switzerland, and Germany. In accordance with the agreement's conditions, DIH will take over Reha Technology's robotics products' distribution.

• In January 2019, Ekso Bionics signed a contract with Zhejiang Youchuang Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd. to establish joint ventures to establish a global exoskeleton manufacturing facility and take advantage of the potential exoskeleton market in China and other markets in Asia (ZYVC).

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1040

Market Segments

Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Product Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brain Stroke

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Spinal Cord Injury

• Cerebral Palsy

Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Product End-users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Home Care Settings

Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market

 To analyze the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 TO get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1040