We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Available on Amazon Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Available on Book Barnes and Noble

Wishes do Come True as Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Takes Part in the Manila International Book Fair 2022

This sweet, contemplative read is great for toddlers, reluctant or tentative readers, or precocious early readers.” — BookView Reviews

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly Adams ’ name will appear on the biggest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines — the Manila International Book Fair. A table dedicated to her highly-reviewed children’s book entitled Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly is something book lovers should prioritize searching for during the bazaar.Overflowing with positive feedback from Hollywood Book Review, Pacific Book Review, Literary Titan, US Review of Books, BookView Review, and The Prairies Book Review, Adams’ remarkable children’s book is unanimously described by all sources as creatively fun and thought-provoking! It’s the kind of book that won’t only make the young ones happy, but even the adults who want to re-experience childhood can smile with Adams’ work. This book is a good way to exercise your little ones’ minds with its friendly storyflow. According to BookView Reviews, “This sweet, contemplative read is great for toddlers, reluctant or tentative readers, or precocious early readers.” The story begins with a young girl who makes a wish and gets granted in an unexpected way. Although Carly did not get her wish exactly as she had asked, it made her incredibly happy. To her, it was more than enough! Adams’ work is truly a light book that moves hearts.Kimberly Adams wants the real-life Charlie to not be an obscure figure and she longs for his legacy to live on as she creates children’s book series to keep children dreaming with Charlie’s adventures . Charlie is a wish come true and he inspires children that although not all wishes come in the exact form as they wanted and hoped for, it could be the best thing one could ever receive. Along with this first installment is the sequel — Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library, with many more adventures to follow.The Manila International Book Fair, after two consecutive years of being held virtually, is finally opening its doors again to the book fans out there, and Kimberly Adams is not letting her amazing book miss out on an exciting book fair this September 15, 2022

Five Mile Charlie A Special Pony for Carly By Kimberly Adams