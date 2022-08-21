Soprano Caitlin Lynch and Pianist Jean Schneider have released SWEET DREAMS Lullabies and Night Songs
CD and Streaming Classical Album
Every piece is special. I will never forget the last line of "Nocturne for the Breathless." "Fear crowds the lungs, takes all the oxygen for itself. Open your wings and breathe." Unforgettable.”YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fall into the whimsy, the rhymes, and the in-betweens of Sweet Dreams. Soprano Caitlin Lynch and Pianist Jean Schneider have recorded a collection of 23 songs entitled Sweet Dreams: Lullabies and Night Songs, now available for purchase on CD and on digital streaming services. With hundreds of copies sold in just the first few months of its release, the reviews are positive and heartfelt.
One listener stated, "Sweet Dreams is a beautiful selection of songs, beautifully played, beautifully sung, and beautifully recorded. Caitlin's voice and technique are superb, and Jean's playing is masterful. The partnership is perfection!"
To see the full track list, more details about the project, or to purchase your own copy of Sweet Dreams: Lullabies and Night Songs visit www.jeanschneidermusic.com.
Declared “luminous” by The New York Times and “eloquent” by The Wall Street Journal, soprano Caitlin Lynch captivates audiences around the world with her portrayals of opera’s iconic leading ladies, bringing compelling depictions of both classic and contemporary characters to the stage.
Ms. Lynch has sung at English National Opera, The Metropolitan Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Seattle Opera, Dallas Opera, San Diego Opera, Michigan Opera Theatre, Chautauqua Opera, and Glimmerglass Festival Opera, among others, and in concert with the Seattle Symphony, Handel and Haydn Society, Milwaukee Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, and The Grant Park Music Festival.
Also known for her dynamic interpretations of new music, Ms. Lynch has worked closely with composers such as Jake Heggie, Nico Muhly, and Robert Paterson. She is featured on Out of Darkness: An Opera of Survival, a recording of Mr. Heggie and Gene Scheer’s song cycles Another Sunrise; Farewell, Auschwitz!; and For a Look or a Touch, of which Opera News proclaimed,“it’s hard to imagine a better performance.”
Ms. Lynch received international acclaim for creating the role of Eliza in Nico Muhly’s chamber opera Dark Sisters, with the New York Post praising her “shimmering soprano.” Her discography also includes Muhly’s Two Boys, which she premiered with the Metropolitan Opera.
Ms. Lynch is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.
Pianist Jean Schneider has recently concluded a twenty-year tenure as the répétiteur for Michigan Opera Theatre in Detroit, where she worked under the batons of some of the world’s best known opera conductors on 80 productions. Ms. Schneider continues to work with numerous Detroit metropolitan area ensembles as rehearsal pianist, including the Choral Union of the University Musical Society in Ann Arbor. She has held faculty and staff appointments at the University of Michigan and Miami University of Ohio. In demand as a vocal coach and consultant, Ms. Schneider has worked with singers from near and far. A gifted recital accompanist, she has performed with singers and instrumentalists throughout the United States and Canada, Europe, and Asia. Ms. Schneider holds Masters degrees in both Piano Performance and Piano Accompanying from The University of Michigan School of Music, where she studied with Eugene Bossart.
“I'd been thinking about this project for a long time. Decades. An early inspiration was Paulina Stark's beautiful album "Sing Me To Sleep" which she recorded with the pianist David Garvey. I still have the LP which she gave to me in the early 80s! A couple years ago I decided to get serious and started planning. I knew several things: I wanted Caitlin Lynch to sing. That was a given. I wanted to use my beautiful August Förster piano (also a given) and I knew that I wanted certain songs to be included.” Jean Schneider
“I hope that listeners will feel the love Jean and I put into each song....they are each individually wrapped gifts! The gifts began with the poets and composers, of course. I am still overwhelmed by the comfort, peace, and joy I experience with these songs. Each song means something special to us, and I hope that listeners will discover new favorites, in addition to the more familiar melodies.” Caitlin Lynch.
