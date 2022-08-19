Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market 2022 - 2028 : Utilization in disaster management areas

Market Size – USD 4.53 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market is forecast to reach USD 8.20 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Mobile satellite services (MSS) offers two-way data and voice communications to users across the globe who are always traveling or are in remote locations. MSS is frequently used for its global reception.

The terminal range in size from handheld to laptop-size. These terminals can be mounted in a vehicle where communications can be maintained even when the vehicle is moving. MSS operates at an L-band, low enough in the frequency spectrum to avoid the rain fade related to higher bandwidth like Ka- and Ku-band fixed satellite systems.

MSS is a mobile telephone service that depends on portable terrestrial satellite than fixed terrestrial satellite and is known as cell phone towers. They can be mounted on moving vehicles such as ships, cars, airplanes, and individuals also carry them. Businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure consistent, uninterrupted communications for their workers in mining, fishery, construction, transport, communications, and tourism industries.

North America dominated the market for mobile satellite services owing to high demand from the government, aviation, and maritime. The region has advanced technologies that need uninterrupted and consistent mobile networks. The region occupied 31.9% of the market revenue in the year 2019.

In June 2019, The U.S. air force awarded USD 130 Million to SpaceX for the launch of Air Force Space Command Satellite – 52 satellites in the financial year 2020.

Top Profiled in the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market Report:

• Ericsson Inc

• Intelsat S.A

• EchoStar Mobile Limited

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV

• Hughes Network Systems

• Telstra Corporation

• SpaceQuest

• TerreStar

Market Segmentation:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Video Service

• Data Service

• Voice Service

Access Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Land MSS

• Aeronautical MSS

• Maritime MSS

• Personal MSS

• Broadcast MSS

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• BFSI

• Aerospace and Defense

• Healthcare

• Public Sector

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

