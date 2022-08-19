Elder Roberta Hunter H. C. Morris and Evy L. Pugh Carroll-Forbes's newly released "Beauty Behind Closed Doors" shares a private journey of hope and faith

"Beauty Behind Closed Doors" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Elder Roberta Hunter H. C. Morris and Evy L. Pugh Carroll-Forbes is an enjoyable exploration of life within a psychiatric hospital as one young former nurse finds the situation reversed when an unexpected illness takes hold after giving birth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beauty Behind Closed Doors": a potent tale of illness, faith, and forgiveness. "Beauty Behind Closed Doors" is the creation of published authors Elder Roberta Hunter H. C. Morris and Evy L. Pugh Carroll-Forbes.

Morris and Carroll-Forbes share, "It is a book of forgiveness and undying love. This book travels into the Deepest part of your heart and mind revealing the love and power of God's word when you trust and believe Him. The beauty is in the Characters of the infirmed patients of the world and the many patients that the authors cared for.

"Sesma is the leading character; she is the supervising nurse in a large psychiatric hospital. A crippling Illness develops after she gives birth that prevents her from nurturing and loving her baby boy. Her husband is left for many years to love and raise their son after Sesma is committed to a psychiatric hospital. See how Gods divine intervention takes control of all the characters, and the healing takes place mentally and physically. We hope you enjoy reading it as much as we did writing it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Roberta Hunter H. C. Morris and Evy L. Pugh Carroll-Forbes's new book is the first novel penned by both authors.

The authors drew from their sixty plus years of experience as practitioners who cared for the mentally impaired to create the characters and shape the challenges of their lives.

