Maisha Khabir Moton's newly released "Solomon the Storyteller" is a charming juvenile fiction that takes a creative approach to important social topics

"Solomon the Storyteller" from Christian Faith Publishing author Maisha Khabir Moton is an enjoyable tale of connection, community, and sharing important life lessons via storytelling.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Solomon the Storyteller": a delightful narrative with vital life lessons throughout. "Solomon the Storyteller" is the creation of published author Maisha Khabir Moton, an Atlanta native who graduated from Georgia State University, Central Michigan University, and the University of West Georgia. She is a dedicated wife, mother, and educator.

Moton shares, "Solomon the Storyteller is a book that will be loved by all. Parents and children will continue to read this book for years to come. It is a book for all ages. Solomon the Storyteller is the first book in a series of books that teaches wisdom to its readers in the form of situational storytelling.

"Solomon is a combat war veteran who loves his community and the children in it. He is passionate about protecting the community and its children. He is a community guardian angel. Solomon takes time to talk to a group of children that have known him since their existence. Although seeming mysterious to the children, Solomon is adored by them. The children seek Solomon out to hear what he has to say because they value his wisdom and presence. Past generations of children had Aesop Fables. Now future generations of children have Solomon the Storyteller. Families will enjoy this book and continue to pass it down from one generation to the next. Go ahead. Read and share this phenomenal book!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maisha Khabir Moton's new book will delight and entertain while imparting wisdom to the next generations.

Moton brings a realistic host of characters to life within the pages of this vibrant children's work.

Consumers can purchase "Solomon the Storyteller" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Solomon the Storyteller," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing