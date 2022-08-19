Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,991 in the last 365 days.

Douglas Greer's newly released "Nanosecond" is a thought-provoking and unique discussion of time, imagination, and the human construct

"Nanosecond" from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Greer is a creative and philosophical novel that explores the time construct and one's perceptions of experience.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Nanosecond": a compelling and creative read. "Nanosecond" is the creation of published author Douglas Greer.

Greer shares, "Nanosecond captures what the so-called present moment (now) means amid environmental issues (especially sound pollution), small talk, and language barrier. This novel basically broaches the potential era when man-made time might have been wholeheartedly rejected. That is to say, Nanosecond neatly frowns upon the new and popular idea that every moment is worth it or vital. Greer renders searching for an unpoetic, untouched ground zero where human imagination can finally be taken seriously. Just as every second matters, every month, year, and ten years matter collectively or categorically. Greer kindly discovers that the present moment is, of course, future material in terms of the past; past material in terms of the future.

"A simple play of words, this book somewhat mends the fringes of faith and culture. A sure voice for environmental reform, Greer does offer space for elementary self-reflection amid the formal informalities we put up with daily. The finishing quote from the Bible's book of Revelation seems to be the final pitch for legitimate mysticism, newfound 'eye' communication, authentic beginning/end, etc…"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas Greer's new book will challenge and promote critical thinking as readers reflect on the points made within.

Greer blends layers of science, spirituality, and philosophy to present a compelling discussion on life, awareness, and so much more.

Consumers can purchase "Nanosecond" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Nanosecond," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Douglas Greer's newly released "Nanosecond" is a thought-provoking and unique discussion of time, imagination, and the human construct

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.