Mike Klinger's newly released "The History of the 118th Ohio Volunteer Infantry XXIIIrd. Corps" is a fascinating exploration of civil war history

"The History of the 118th Ohio Volunteer Infantry XXIIIrd. Corps: Where the grim cannon frown and the bayonets gleam" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Klinger is a carefully researched discussion of a key regiment that contributed heavily to several engagements during the civil war.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The History of the 118th Ohio Volunteer Infantry XXIIIrd. Corps: Where the grim cannon frown and the bayonets gleam": a powerful exploration of American history. "The History of the 118th Ohio Volunteer Infantry XXIIIrd. Corps: Where the grim cannon frown and the bayonets gleam" is the creation of published author Mike Klinger, a native of Ohio who served in the U.S. Army as a medic. Klinger then committed to the healthcare field, starting as an EMT and later going to nursing school before working in the Critical Care Nursing field in the ER and Cardiovascular ICU.

Klinger shares, "This book is based on five-hundred letters, six diaries and the regimental surgeons day book. All new primary resources for the researcher. It is illustrated with 142 plates of photos of the men, maps, and sketches as well as some modern photography. This regiment spent 10 months guarding the Kentucky Central Railroad building blockhouses and was engaged in suppression of Confederate recruitment, spying and communications. They moved into East Tennessee and six months of 1/4 to 1/2 rations and their first battle at Mossy Creek. They then started into the Atlanta campaign loosing heavily at Resaca, Kennesaw and Utoy Creek. They took part in the campaign in Tennessee against Hood, fighting at Columbia, Spring Hill and holding a hitherto unrecorded critical flanking position at Franklin. They fought at Nashville and the pursuit of Hood. They then were transported to Cape Fear North Carolina. Assaulted Ft. Anderson and linked up with Sherman for the final movements resulting in the surrender of Johnson's Forces."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Klinger's new book offers a fresh resource for those with a passion for military history.

Consumers can purchase "The History of the 118th Ohio Volunteer Infantry XXIIIrd. Corps: Where the grim cannon frown and the bayonets gleam" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The History of the 118th Ohio Volunteer Infantry XXIIIrd. Corps: Where the grim cannon frown and the bayonets gleam," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing