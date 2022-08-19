Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,975 in the last 365 days.

Knox Vestal's newly released "6 Days till Sunday" is a heartwarming story of a young boy's journey to Christ

"6 Days till Sunday" from Christian Faith Publishing author Knox Vestal is a true story told by a young believer of the week leading up to a truly special event in a young Christian's life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "6 Days till Sunday": a heartfelt celebration of a young boy's faith. "6 Days till Sunday" is the creation of published author Knox Vestal, a native of Bolivar, Missouri, who is currently a student at Bolivar High School and a member of First Baptist Church in Bolivar.

Vestal shares, "This is the story of how a seven-year-old came to know Jesus as his Savior. It's real. It's true. Knox Vestal recounts his conversion experience in the days leading up to his baptism. He describes interactions and events that take place before his decision to accept Jesus as his Savior, relying on Scripture as his guide in seeking out the truth.

"His excitement builds as he anticipates his baptism and what that act means for him as a new believer in Jesus. Having confronted his emotions and fears in the process, he can't wait until Sunday finally arrives.

"Every person's faith story is different—but we pray kids and families will be encouraged and helped in their own faith journeys through his story. To God be the glory!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Knox Vestal's new book will inspire and encourage as readers explore a heartwarming and honest reflection on the days leading up to being baptized.

Vestal shares from his personal experience in hopes of helping other young believers on their spiritual journey.

Consumers can purchase "6 Days till Sunday" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "6 Days till Sunday," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Knox Vestal's newly released "6 Days till Sunday" is a heartwarming story of a young boy's journey to Christ

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.