Knox Vestal's newly released "6 Days till Sunday" is a heartwarming story of a young boy's journey to Christ

"6 Days till Sunday" from Christian Faith Publishing author Knox Vestal is a true story told by a young believer of the week leading up to a truly special event in a young Christian's life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "6 Days till Sunday": a heartfelt celebration of a young boy's faith. "6 Days till Sunday" is the creation of published author Knox Vestal, a native of Bolivar, Missouri, who is currently a student at Bolivar High School and a member of First Baptist Church in Bolivar.

Vestal shares, "This is the story of how a seven-year-old came to know Jesus as his Savior. It's real. It's true. Knox Vestal recounts his conversion experience in the days leading up to his baptism. He describes interactions and events that take place before his decision to accept Jesus as his Savior, relying on Scripture as his guide in seeking out the truth.

"His excitement builds as he anticipates his baptism and what that act means for him as a new believer in Jesus. Having confronted his emotions and fears in the process, he can't wait until Sunday finally arrives.

"Every person's faith story is different—but we pray kids and families will be encouraged and helped in their own faith journeys through his story. To God be the glory!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Knox Vestal's new book will inspire and encourage as readers explore a heartwarming and honest reflection on the days leading up to being baptized.

Vestal shares from his personal experience in hopes of helping other young believers on their spiritual journey.

