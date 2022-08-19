Submit Release
Bonnie Hopman Reynolds's newly released "From My Heart" is an emotionally charged collection of life and grief-inspired poetry

"From My Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Hopman Reynolds is a celebration of love and lamentation of grief that will pull at the heartstrings.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From My Heart": a powerful arrangement of poetic works. "From My Heart" is the creation of published author Bonnie Hopman Reynolds, a loving mother of two adult sons who now resides in Florida. Reynolds was married to Rudy, with whom she shared many beloved memories before his passing.

Reynolds shares, "There were many painful, sleepless nights after the loss of my beloved Rudy. In those waking hours, as mournful thoughts arose, I found some solace in transferring those feelings that came from my heart to my head to a pen and paper.

"From the depth of my inconsolable grief came the birth of From My Heart."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Hopman Reynolds's new book will resonate with others who have faced the excruciating loss of a spouse and other life time experiences.

Reynolds shares from the soul as she explores the varying waves of emotion that accompany a heartrending loss.

Consumers can purchase "From My Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "From My Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

