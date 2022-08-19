Submit Release
Ulric R. Gray's newly released "You Don't Live in My House: Therefore, You Won't Understand My Secrets" is a thought-provoking philosophical discussion

"You Don't Live in My House: Therefore, You Won't Understand My Secrets" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ulric R. Gray will challenge and encourage readers to take a deeper look inside and reflect on God's teachings.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Don't Live in My House: Therefore, You Won't Understand My Secrets": a potent opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. "You Don't Live in My House: Therefore, You Won't Understand My Secrets" is the creation of published author Ulric R. Gray.

Gray shares, "We live in a monitors' world as an output device that displays information in a pictorial form usually comprised with visual display, circuitry, casting, and with a power supply. It is tucked away on a wall showing the visual display of ourselves for all to see with an on and off switch, leaving us there as a circuitry casting in a pictorial form whether we are good or bad! There, we see ourselves mentally transformed from an egg to a worm and from worm to a cocoon, from a cocoon to a butterfly alive; now that we are alive, we can fly. If we weren't alive at birth, we would remain a monitor on a wall with no connection to a power output so as to display a visual pictorial information for all to see.

"Don't try building your own escape hatch; if you do, your success will depend on your ability to do your own repairs!

"Success is not a donation; it is a conquest.

"Self-awareness is knowing yourself from the inside out!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ulric R. Gray's new book is a welcoming challenge to all that encourages a profound self-awareness.

Gray offers a meticulous and articulate discussion that is certain to provoke reflection and a rejuvenation of faith in many.

Consumers can purchase "You Don't Live in My House: Therefore, You Won't Understand My Secrets" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "You Don't Live in My House: Therefore, You Won't Understand My Secrets," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

