Lynn Hardy Wallace's newly released "Do Kangaroos Carry Platypuses" is an engaging narrative that explores the dynamics of the animal kingdom for children

"Do Kangaroos Carry Platypuses" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Hardy Wallace is a creative opportunity for young readers to learn about a variety of insects and animals.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do Kangaroos Carry Platypuses": a charming collection of animal facts with vibrant imagery. "Do Kangaroos Carry Platypuses" is the creation of published author Lynn Hardy Wallace, who attended Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, and Doane College in Crete, Nebraska. Wallace received her BA in French and history from Whittier College in Whittier, California. She then attended Bob Jones University and received her MA in Christian Education. She was happily married for sixteen years before her husband went home to the Lord.

Wallace shares, "Lynn wrote this book about the design of animals. I believe that children need to know the truth. Debating evolution serves no purpose.

"Lynn researched every animal in this book. One editor chose me as their science person. She has seen one of my articles about an animal and she wanted more. I find the study of animals interesting.

"God designed and created all animals. Children will like the alliteration, rhyming words, humor, purposeful repetition. Even some adult will enjoy it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Hardy Wallace's new book will delight and entertain as young readers learn about polar bears, butterflies, and so much more.

Wallace draws from a passion for animals and an inquisitive spirit to bring this enjoyable work to life.

