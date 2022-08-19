Larry Wilson's newly released "Holy Ghost Powered! The Prayer of Faith and Deliverance by Praying and Confessing the Word of God" use scripture to create powerful prayer

"Holy Ghost Powered! The Prayer of Faith and Deliverance by Praying and Confessing the Word of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Wilson, The Servant of The Most High is a powerful and helpful resource and guide for learning about and utilizing the Word of God for praying effectively.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Holy Ghost Powered! The Prayer of Faith and Deliverance by Praying and Confessing the Word of God": a potent arrangement of thought-provoking and spiritually inspired by the Word of God. "Holy Ghost Powered! The Prayer of Faith and Deliverance by Praying and Confessing the Word of God" is the testimony of published author Larry Wilson: The Servant of The Most High, who through personal tests and trials has learned to pray God's word and overcame the darkness of this world in his personal life. Larry Wilson is a native of Louisiana with a passion for spreading the Word of God.

Wilson shares, "The prayers in this book are designed to demolish all the wiles of the devil in our personal lives and in the lives of the members of our household. We need powerful prayers to abolish the works of the evil one in our lives. God's Word released through our mouth will cause his power to be manifested in our lives. He watches over his word to perform it. The Word of God is like the fire that burns, it is the hammer that breaks the rocks in pieces Jeremiah 23:29.

"For the weapons which we use are not earthly weapons but of the might of God by which we conquer rebellious strong holds, casting down imaginations, and every false thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, and capturing every thought to the obedience of Christ. 2 Corinthians 10:4-5.

"It is important that we, the believers, be strong in the LORD and in the power of his might. We walk and war in His strength, and this requires humility, and total dependence on God. We must depend on His Word and His Spirit to overcome the darkness of this world.

"Ephesians 6:12-13 For your conflict is not only with flesh and blood, but also with the angels, and with powers, and with the rulers of this world of darkness, the evil spirits under the heavens. Therefore, put on the whole armor of God that you may be able to meet the evil one, and being prepared you shall prevail.

"This was key to David's victories. David was a king who knew how to depend upon God. David won his battles and overcame all his enemies through the power and might of God. This was done by prayer, David knew how to reach God through prayer."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Wilson, The Servant of The Most High's new book will excite the spirit and inspire the soul as readers take time to truly immerse themselves in God's Word.

Wilson's passion for prayer and spreading God's Word is apparent within the pages of this informative and encouraging work.

Consumers can purchase "Holy Ghost Powered! The Prayer of Faith and Deliverance by Praying and Confessing the Word of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Holy Ghost Powered! The Prayer of Faith and Deliverance by Praying and Confessing the Word of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

