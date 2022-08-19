Joshua Page's newly released "What Does Your Daddy Do?" is an encouraging story of the value held in working as an electrician

"What Does Your Daddy Do?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua Page is an enjoyable story of a young boy learning about the trade of an electrician through a loving father's excited description.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Does Your Daddy Do?": a fun and informative children's story. "What Does Your Daddy Do?" is the creation of published author Joshua Page, a husband, father, entrepreneur, master electrician, and proud tech school graduate. After graduating in 2002, Page immediately started working as an electrical apprentice. After a few years, he obtained his journeyman license and then his master electrician's license. He is the proud owner of three electrical companies.

Page shares, "Ashton's fifth grade class settles into the classroom. Ms. Dusenbury starts the discussion of career week. The kids are really interested in it and want to learn more.

"Ashton knows very little about what his dad does so he goes home and says, 'Dad, what do you do?'

"Ashton could have never imagined all the really cool things that his dad gets to do every day and all the really cool tools he gets to use.

"This is such a great week at school, and all the kids get to learn what their moms and dads do.

"What does your daddy do?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Page's new book presents an essential message to young readers about the importance of work completed by tradesman.

Page shares a charming story that will empower young imaginations to pursue careers in the trade industry.

