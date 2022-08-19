Curtis Trahan's newly released "Stranded" is an action-packed science fiction that finds a lone man lost in space

"Stranded" from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Trahan is an exciting and unique journey through the stars that offers unexpected twists of fate and dangerous otherworldly creatures.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stranded": a captivating fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits in the unknown reaches of the universe. "Stranded" is the creation of published author Curtis Trahan, a creative spirit with a lifelong love of space travel.

Trahan shares, "it's a gray world, no sunshine, just a foggy sky. It's hard to survive here, but there are beings here, a tall gray-skinned humanoid who is cruel and who has slaves. I'll have trouble with them, and a short yellow-skinned humanoid who seems friendly. None are pretty; they all live in skin-covered huts and use spears and axes to hunt and fight. I'll have to walk a thin line here."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Trahan's new book is an imaginative and enjoyable space adventure with a twist of romance.

Trahan's lifelong love of space travel is apparent within the pages of this creative and entertaining work.

Consumers can purchase "Stranded" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

