Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,995 in the last 365 days.

Curtis Trahan's newly released "Stranded" is an action-packed science fiction that finds a lone man lost in space

"Stranded" from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Trahan is an exciting and unique journey through the stars that offers unexpected twists of fate and dangerous otherworldly creatures.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stranded": a captivating fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits in the unknown reaches of the universe. "Stranded" is the creation of published author Curtis Trahan, a creative spirit with a lifelong love of space travel.

Trahan shares, "it's a gray world, no sunshine, just a foggy sky. It's hard to survive here, but there are beings here, a tall gray-skinned humanoid who is cruel and who has slaves. I'll have trouble with them, and a short yellow-skinned humanoid who seems friendly. None are pretty; they all live in skin-covered huts and use spears and axes to hunt and fight. I'll have to walk a thin line here."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Trahan's new book is an imaginative and enjoyable space adventure with a twist of romance.

Trahan's lifelong love of space travel is apparent within the pages of this creative and entertaining work.

Consumers can purchase "Stranded" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Stranded," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Curtis Trahan's newly released "Stranded" is an action-packed science fiction that finds a lone man lost in space

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.